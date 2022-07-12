City of Rosiclare City Council met June 21

Marie Newman tweeted the following: "In June, I led a letter to @SenSchumer urging him to expedite the confirmation of @POTUS' nominee to lead the @ATFHQ.I'm thrilled that the Senate confirmed him TODAY!It's time we had a permanent @ATFHQ leader to tackle our country's gun violence... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
(iStock) Batavia, a far west suburb of Chicago, is getting a $10 million cinema with a screen the height of a seven-story building. The City Council approved a measure that would add an addition to an auditorium that will house the 94-foot by 53-foot screen, the Beacon-News reported....
There were six patents granted in Skokie in June, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This is two more than the month before. Patents included system and methods for determining a brain condition of a patient subject to multiple disease states. The earliest...
There were 63 deaths with COVID-19 listed as a contributing cause reported in Illinois in the week ending June 25, making up 3.7 percent of total deaths by all causes in Illinois, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the week ending June 25, there were 1,707...
There were no new teachers in Bridgeview who signed the pledge in June, according to an online pledge from the Zinn Education Project. The pledge was signed by one teacher the month before. It now has one pledge from Bridgeview teachers by June. They are one of the thousands of US teachers...
Maunie ranked 65th in Illinois for the percentage of households receiving food stamps in 2020, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. There were 21 Maunie households (32.8 percent) who received food stamps. Maunie's population was 163 in 2020. The city with the largest percentage of households...
Rosemont is hiking the pay for private security at its entertainment venues, in an attempt to entice more off-duty cops to staff the large-scale events there. Peloton to stop making its own bikes, treadmills By MICHELLE CHAPMAN Jul 12, 2022 9:33 AM - Peloton will stop making its own interactive stationary bikes and treadmills,...
Shares in Brunswick Corp. (BC:NYQ) in Mettawa finished July 11 at $69.11 USD on the stock exchange. This is a 1.17 percent fall from the day before when it closed at $69.93. Stocks in Brunswick Corp. have reached as high as $69.95 and as low as $68.38 USD. Brunswick Corp. employs...
South Holland tennis player Kaden McLarty is ranked 8,417th in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending July 2. They had 36 total points, split between 36 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
Herrin tennis player Cameron Christ is ranked 9,597th in the junior Boys' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending July 2. They had 22 total points, split between 22 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
These are the top 10 home sales for Shorewood, Illinois in June 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In June 2022, there were 17 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $342,000 in Shorewood. Top 10 home sales in Shorewood for June 2022BuyerAddressSale PriceMark and Catherine... 08:22. 08:22. 08:22. 08:22.
With more people across the U.S. contracting the highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5 COVID-19 subvariants, doctors are warning of new, additional symptoms related to the virus. Both BA.4 and BA.5 have caused more upper respiratory, cold and flu-like symptoms, according to Chicago's... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:
As the highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5 COVID-19 subvariants take over the U.S., some people are seeing new signs and symptoms surrounding the virus. The new variants aren't offering a major change in symptoms, however, but Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
With the spread of several new subvariants of omicron, Chicago's top doctor is offering advice to residents in the event that they test positive for COVID-19. Speaking during her weekly "Ask Arwady" session, CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady offered her advice for residents... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
Village of Frankfort Board met May 16. Here are the minutes provided by the board: Mayor Keith Ogle called the regular meeting of the Frankfort Village Board to order at 7:01 P.M. REQUEST FOR ELECTRONIC ATTENDANCE & PARTICIPATION Village Clerk Katie Schubert reported she received... Posted in:. Places:. 22:25. How...
Comments / 0