Highland Park, IL

City of Rosiclare City Council met June 21

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a July 4 Facebook post, Sen. and gubernatorial candidate Darren...

Batavia approves construction of $10M movie theater

(iStock) Batavia, a far west suburb of Chicago, is getting a $10 million cinema with a screen the height of a seven-story building. The City Council approved a measure that would add an addition to an auditorium that will house the 94-foot by 53-foot screen, the Beacon-News reported....
BATAVIA, IL
Innovation: six patents granted in Skokie in June

There were six patents granted in Skokie in June, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This is two more than the month before. Patents included system and methods for determining a brain condition of a patient subject to multiple disease states. The earliest...
SKOKIE, IL
North Chicago Community Unit School District 187 Board met June 28

There were 63 deaths with COVID-19 listed as a contributing cause reported in Illinois in the week ending June 25, making up 3.7 percent of total deaths by all causes in Illinois, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the week ending June 25, there were 1,707...
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
32.8% of households in Maunie received food stamps in 2020

Maunie ranked 65th in Illinois for the percentage of households receiving food stamps in 2020, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. There were 21 Maunie households (32.8 percent) who received food stamps. Maunie's population was 163 in 2020. The city with the largest percentage of households...
MAUNIE, IL
Rosemont hikes pay for off-duty cops to work security at entertainment venues

Rosemont is hiking the pay for private security at its entertainment venues, in an attempt to entice more off-duty cops to staff the large-scale events there. Peloton to stop making its own bikes, treadmills By MICHELLE CHAPMAN Jul 12, 2022 9:33 AM - Peloton will stop making its own interactive stationary bikes and treadmills,...
ROSEMONT, IL
Top 10 Barrington, Illinois home sales for June 2022

Shares in Brunswick Corp. (BC:NYQ) in Mettawa finished July 11 at $69.11 USD on the stock exchange. This is a 1.17 percent fall from the day before when it closed at $69.93. Stocks in Brunswick Corp. have reached as high as $69.95 and as low as $68.38 USD. Brunswick Corp. employs...
BARRINGTON, IL
Why Are New COVID Variants Bringing More Symptoms? Chicago's Top Doc Explains

With more people across the U.S. contracting the highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5 COVID-19 subvariants, doctors are warning of new, additional symptoms related to the virus. Both BA.4 and BA.5 have caused more upper respiratory, cold and flu-like symptoms, according to Chicago's... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:
CHICAGO, IL

