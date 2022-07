The third Celebration for Equity in Education is set for 3 to 7 p.m. July 17 at Carter Green in Carmel. Organized by Communities for Allied Racial Equity, Westfield Parents for Change and the Racial Equity Community Network, the free event will feature speakers, music, food trucks, booths, vendors and activities for children. It will highlight progress made in recent years, as well as give attendees an opportunity to advocate for change.

1 DAY AGO