Ware, MA

Ware police looking for Subaru Impreza with damage

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago
WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ware Police Department is looking for the public’s help to identify the owner of a Subaru Impreza that was involved in an accident.

According to the police, the accident occurred at the intersection of Gould Road and West Main Street which may have happened on Saturday morning, July 9th. The guardrail has extensive damage which police believe was caused by the Impreza since parts were left in that location. The vehicle may have either driven away or been towed.

If you have any information on the owner or location of the vehicle, you are asked to contact the Ware Police Department at 413-967-3571.

WWLP

WWLP

