ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

London's Heathrow Airport caps daily passenger numbers

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f4STG_0gcj3O5w00
Britain Heathrow FILE - Travellers queue at security at Heathrow Airport in London, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. London’s Heathrow Airport apologized Monday, July 11, 2022 to passengers whose travels have been disrupted by staff shortages. The airport warned that it may ask airlines to cut more flights from their summer schedules to reduce the strain if the chaos persists. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File) (Frank Augstein)

LONDON — (AP) — London's Heathrow Airport is capping daily passenger numbers for the summer and telling airlines to stop selling tickets as it steps up efforts to quell travel chaos caused by soaring travel demand and staff shortages.

Britain's busiest airport said Tuesday that it's setting a limit of 100,000 passengers that it can handle each day through Sept. 11. The restriction is likely to result in more canceled flights even after airlines already slashed thousands of flights from their summer schedules.

U.K. aviation authorities demanded that airlines ensure they can operate without disruption over the summer, with carriers not punished for not using their valuable takeoff and landing slots. They were responding to chaotic airport scenes as passengers complained about long lineups at security, lost luggage and lengthy flight delays.

Even with that allowance, Heathrow, which had warned a day earlier that it may ask airlines to cut flights further, said it still expected more passengers than airport ground staff could handle.

“Some airlines have taken significant action, but others have not, and we believe that further action is needed now to ensure passengers have a safe and reliable journey," Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said in an open letter to passengers.

Airlines are expected to operate flights over the summer with an overall daily capacity of 104,000 seats, or 4,000 more than Heathrow can handle, the airport said. Only about 1,500 of the 4,000 extra daily seats have been sold to passengers.

“So we are asking our airline partners to stop selling summer tickets to limit the impact on passengers,” Holland-Kaye said.

British Airways, the airline with the biggest presence at Heathrow, has already cut 11% of its scheduled flights between April and October. It didn't respond to a request for comment Tuesday on whether it would cancel more.

Virgin Atlantic, which is also based at Heathrow, said it's “ready to deliver its full schedule this summer" but supported the airport's “proactive measures" to reduce disruption, as long they don't have an outsized impact on its home carriers.

Other European airports have imposed similar caps this summer. London's Gatwick has limited daily flight numbers, while Amsterdam's Schiphol cut its maximum daily passenger numbers by 13,500.

Booming demand for summer travel after two years of COVID-19 travel restrictions have overwhelmed European airlines and airports that had laid off tens of thousands of pilots, cabin crew, check-in staff, ground crew and baggage handlers amid the depths of the pandemic.

Heathrow has said it started a recruiting drive in November and expects security staffing to be back to pre-pandemic levels by the end of July.

“However, there are some critical functions in the airport which are still significantly under-resourced, in particular ground handlers, who are contracted by airlines to provide check-in staff, load and unload bags and turnaround aircraft," making it a “significant constraint” to overall capacity, Holland-Kaye said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst U.S. Airport for Summer Travel

Air travel is now harder than it’s been in years. Airlines are short staffed. This includes pilots who retired during the pandemic, and onboard crews who do not believe they are paid enough. The same goes for baggage handlers and other ground crew. It’s no wonder that on-time arrivals and departures are affected – more […]
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Mail

EasyJet passenger whose bag was 'crushed and mangled' with a huge hole ripped in the front and clothes ruined by 'exploding' bottles on flight from Nice to Gatwick is fighting for compensation

An easyJet passenger is battling for compensation after his trolley bag was left ‘crushed and mangled’ on a flight back to Gatwick. David Benjamin, 63, was horrified when his smashed up case turned up on the luggage reclaim carousel with a huge hole ripped in the front. Several...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Gatwick: Passenger with restricted mobility dies after leaving flight

A passenger with restricted mobility has died at Gatwick Airport after leaving an aircraft. Gatwick said staff were helping to disembark three passengers with restricted mobility at the time, including the man's partner. He decided to leave the EasyJet plane rather than wait for staff to return and fell while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FodorsTravel

Avoid These 8 European Airports This Summer—Or Your Vacation Might Be Ruined

The signs are all there: flying this summer is going to be stress-inducing. The scenes at airports are straight out of a traveler’s worst nightmare. Standing in queues for hours, camping at the airport, finally reaching the counter, and being informed that there’s been a last-minute flight cancelation. All across Europe (and in the U.S.), fliers are plagued by every hassle imaginable. So yeah, a hellish summer for travelers is in the cards.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Heathrow Airport#Aircraft
The Independent

Airport chaos as luggage ‘abandoned’ and passengers ‘forced to sleep on floor’

Airport mayhem gripped terminals again on Sunday as images emerged of customers forced to sleep on floors, surrounded by snaking passenger queues and mountains of abandoned luggage. Britons have been warned to brace for a summer of “massive disruption” after British Airways ground staff voted in favour of strike action at the carrier’s Heathrow hub.But despite warnings of a looming crisis, photographs taken on Sunday in at UK airports appear to show the country’s travel hubs already in the eye of the storm.The images showed piles of bags cordoned off by ground staff at Heathrow terminal 2, and passengers...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

Worst airports for flight delays revealed

Birmingham Airport was the worst in the UK for flight delays last year, an investigation has found. Departures from the West Midlands airport were an average of 12 minutes and 24 seconds late taking-off in 2021, according to analysis of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data by the PA news agency.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Boston

JetBlue's Boston-London service launch still on track as Heathrow asks airlines to stop selling summer tickets

BOSTON - JetBlue is still committed to starting daily flights between Boston and London in the coming weeks, despite the recent chaos for passengers at European airports. "We remain on track to launch daily service between Boston and London Gatwick on August 4th, and between Boston and London Heathrow on September 20th," a JetBlue spokesperson told WBZ-TV.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Heathrow travel chaos: Delta passengers forced to queue for check-in outside of airport

Passengers reported delays and “disorganisation” at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday (12 July) as the airport announced that it has told airlines to stop selling summer tickets to cope with the increased demand for holidays.This video was posted on Twitter by Kelsey Weber and shows a queue outside the airport.“Going on [three] hours and still not at a check-in counter... Even the Sky Priority line hasn’t moved. Complete disorganization and chaos. I expect better from Delta”, she said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
TRAVEL
BBC

Manchester Airport: Iceland cyclist's 10-day wait for bike

A holidaymaker who painstakingly planned a 14-night cycling holiday around Iceland is still waiting for his bike - 10 days after arriving. Simon Owens flew with Iceland Air to Reykjavik on 2 July from Manchester Airport, but is yet to be reunited with his bike, tent and baggage. The 51-year-old...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Heathrow Airport cuts flights and warns more could come

Heathrow Airport has apologised to passengers caught up in recent travel chaos but warned that more flights could be cancelled. The UK's largest airport asked airlines to remove 61 flights from Monday's schedules, as it seeks to cope with soaring demand and staff shortages. Heathrow's boss John Holland-Kaye said the...
CBS News

Heathrow Airport limits passenger numbers in face of summer travel queues

Summer travel in Europe has been marred by chaos at airports as airlines have struggled with staffing shortages amid a surge of passengers eager to travel after pandemic lockdowns and carriers keen to start generating revenue again. Ramy Inocencio hears from a UK Travel Editor who helps explain the staffing shortages faced by airports no longer capable of dealing with travel demands.
TRAVEL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
107K+
Followers
116K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy