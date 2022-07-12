ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors names new CEO following Foxconn deal

By John Rosevear, @john__rosevear
CNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLordstown's new CEO, Edward Hightower, is a veteran auto engineer who was most recently the company's president. Outgoing CEO Daniel Ninivaggi becomes Lordstown's executive chairman, focused on corporate strategy. Electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors said Tuesday that its president, Edward Hightower, will be its new CEO, effective immediately. He...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 1

Related
Engadget

Tonal lays off 35 percent of its workforce

Connected fitness equipment maker Tonal is laying off 35 percent of its workforce, according to CNBC. Like Peloton, the company grew its headcount significantly over the last two years as demand for its product, a home weightlifting system, skyrocketed due to pandemic lockdowns. Before the start of 2020, Tonal employed about 110 people. It now has closer to 750 workers, CEO Aly Orady told CNBC. Orday said the move would help put Tonal on track to start making money within the next few months as it looks to go public.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
geekwire.com

Tech Moves: Twilio hires ex-Microsoft engineering leader as CTO; Nintendo adds exec; and more

— Mark Simms, a former longtime Microsoft engineering leader, has joined Twilio as chief technology officer. Simms spent 14 years at Microsoft, most recently as director of architecture in the Azure CTO office. His career at the Redmond, Wash., tech giant started in 2008 as a senior program manager for Microsoft’s BizTalk and SQL Customer Advisory team.
REDMOND, WA
US News and World Report

S.Korea's LG Energy Solution to Supply Batteries to India's Mahindra -Source

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution is set to supply batteries to Mahindra & Mahindra's first electric sports utility vehicle (SUV), a source familiar with the matter said on Monday. The batteries will power the Indian automaker's XUV400 SUVs, likely scheduled for delivery between the fourth...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Chinese companies are going global as growth slows at home

China's retail sales have lagged ever since the pandemic began in 2020. Locals' inclination to save, rather than spend or invest, has climbed to its highest in 20 years, according to People's Bank of China surveys. Guangdong-based Miniso's founder and CEO Jack Ye said sales in New York City are...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Burns
The Associated Press

Everbridge Unveils Service Intelligence to Accelerate IT Incident Response, Reduce Time-Consuming Unplanned Work, and Maximize Digital Service Value

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management ( CEM ) and digital operations/incident response management, today introduced a new correlation and analytics module enabling IT organizations to streamline digital operations and reduce unplanned work while freeing more time for innovation. Available as part of Everbridge’s Digital Operations solutions bundle, Service Intelligence minimizes digital disruptions and customer impact and ensures smooth-running IT services​ by combining unique visualizations for mapping service graphs with dependency mapping, root cause identification, service ownership, change intelligence and automation – all in one, purpose-built resolver console. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005539/en/ Everbridge Unveils Service Intelligence to Accelerate IT Incident Response, Reduce Time-Consuming Unplanned Work, and Maximize Digital Service Value (Photo: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy