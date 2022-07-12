Electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors names new CEO following Foxconn deal

Connected fitness equipment maker Tonal is laying off 35 percent of its workforce, according to CNBC. Like Peloton, the company grew its headcount significantly over the last two years as demand for its product, a home weightlifting system, skyrocketed due to pandemic lockdowns. Before the start of 2020, Tonal employed about 110 people. It now has closer to 750 workers, CEO Aly Orady told CNBC. Orday said the move would help put Tonal on track to start making money within the next few months as it looks to go public.

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO