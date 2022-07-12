ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, WI

Area road construction update

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCENTRAL WISCONSIN – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region has provided updates on pending road projects in central Wisconsin. Construction schedules may fluctuate due to weather conditions and crew availability. A full update can be found at: https://projects.511wi.gov/weeklyupdates-nc/. In Portage County, crews are dealing with...

Replacement project to close town of Sharon bridge

PORTAGE COUNTY – A replacement project will close the County Highway Y bridge over the Plover River, in the town of Sharon. “Beginning July 11, Larson Construction Company, Inc. will begin construction on the replacement of the CTH Y bridge over the Plover River in the Town of Sharon, Portage County. The bridge is located between Bentley Road and Freedom Drive. The current structure was originally constructed in 1954 and is rated as structurally deficient,” a release from Portage County Highway Commissioner Nathan Check stated.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
Storm damage impacts Wisconsin insurance companies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Nearly one month ago, 10 tornadoes touched down throughout northeast Wisconsin, and the storm damage only added to the state’s severe weather debt. According to the National Weather Service, the state has spent more than $12 billion to repair storm damages, making up...
GREEN BAY, WI
Beltline Flex Lane scheduled to open Wednesday, WisDOT says

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s Flex Lane will open Wednesday, making Wisconsin the 18th state in the nation to use the highway’s shoulder as a part-time travel lane. The lane will use the Beltline’s median shoulder and stretches from the Interstate 39/90 interchange to Whitney Way. Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials say it was designed to ease traffic congestion during peak...
MADISON, WI
Oil spill in Outagamie County, search underway for vehicle that caused it

(WFRV) – It took two hours to clean up an oil spill on Highway 76 in Outagamie County, and authorities are trying to locate the vehicle that caused it. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office – Greenville Deputies, on July 12 around 2 p.m., authorities with the Wisconsin State Patrol reported a believed oil spill. The spill was on Highway 76 just south of the Highway 15 intersection.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Passenger of Wisconsin boat crash speaks out

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – After two boats collided on Sunday on the Fox River, a passenger of one of the boats recounted what happened. Becky Meissner, an Oshkosh resident, was celebrating a friend’s birthday party on the upper level of a two-story paddleboat when a power boat crashed into them.
OSHKOSH, WI
Marshfield storefronts get facelift funding

MARSHFIELD — Three downtown Marshfield storefronts will get makeovers, thanks to additional funding from a popular city program. Marshfield’s Economic Development Board on July 7 approved adding $30,000 to its 2022 Main Street Facade program. City Planner Steven Wiley told the EDB the additional funding means three projects which applied for funding back in April will get done, versus two partial projects because of a limited budget. “Right now, we’d be able to accommodate almost two, with the $60,000 that you originally approved back in March,” Wiley told board members. He also said the additional funding request is already essentially paid for, because of a higher-than-expected dividend from Marshfield Utilities, which covers the lion’s share of annual EDB activities. “The 2022 Marshfield Utilities dividend amount increased from a budgeted amount of approximately $236,000 to $282,505 dollars. So, that was an increase of approximately $46,000, which would more than cover this $30,000-dollar request.”
MARSHFIELD, WI
Minnesota farmer is accused of making $46M by falsely selling crops as organic

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota farmer is accused of making $46 million by passing off chemically treated corn and soybeans as organically grown. James Clayton Wolf was charged July 7 in federal court with felony wire fraud. Prosecutors say Wolf falsely labeled crops grown on his rural Cottonwood County farm as organic and that he defrauded grain buyers and undermined the nation’s organic labeling system.
MINNESOTA STATE
#Road Work#Urban Construction#Wildwood Drive
Fire chief: Combined Locks fire response may be largest in Wisconsin history

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters from across the state say they’re still recovering from the Combined Locks fire that engulfed a paper warehouse over the weekend. The Combined Locks fire chief said Monday this fire had one of the biggest -- if not the biggest -- fire responses in Wisconsin’s history. He also said he couldn’t be more grateful for the help from 67 agencies and 700 emergency responders who helped to put this fire out.
COMBINED LOCKS, WI
Lincoln County Coroner Proulx announces his retirement

Lincoln County Coroner, Paul Proulx, announces he will retire after 16 years of holding that office. Proulx was elected as Coroner in November 2006 and took office in 2007. He will officially retire Jan. 2, 2023. A history of public service. Proulx brought a long history of public service to...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
Gas prices continue to fall across Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Gas prices are continuing to decline across the country, with Wisconsin being among the nation’s top 10 largest weekly decreases, according to AAA. Pump prices fell another 12 cents since last week, making the national average $4.67. The dip in the national average for a gallon of gas occurred despite a slight rise in demand, which AAA said is likely because of the Independence Day weekend.
Farm Wisconsin is About to Turn Four and You Are Invited to Celebrate

The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center in Newton is about to turn four years old. The big red barn off of County Road CR south of Manitowoc has been teaching young and old alike about everything related to farming in Wisconsin since 2018 and was even named among Time for Kids’ 50 Coolest Places in 2019.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wood County MABAS Division 116 Assisted with Large Warehouse Fire

COMBINED LOCKS, WI (OnFocus) – Wood County MABAS division 116 assisted with a large fire operation this weekend in the Village of Combined Locks, Wisconsin. Multiple fire and related Emergency Services were activated to battle the large fire, which took place at 100 Prospect Street. Combined Locks Fire &...
COMBINED LOCKS, WI
15 Best Waterfalls In Wisconsin (Highest & Most Beautiful)

Wisconsin is home to over 100 waterfalls, ranging in size from just a few feet tall to an impressive 165-feet tall waterfall. Many of these waterfalls are located deep in the forests of this lush midwestern state. Wisconsin’s waterfalls vary in not just size, but also accessibility. They have falls...
WISCONSIN STATE
Michigan and Wisconsin troopers hitching rides in trucks, target distracted drivers

(WFRV/WJMN) – Michigan State Police (MSP) and Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) troopers will be keeping a sharp eye out for distracted driving during the week of July 11. According to authorities, the departments, in partnership with the Michigan State Police, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (MSP/CVED) and the Wisconsin Motor Carrier Association, will be conducting #TrooperInATruck distracted driving details across the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
Hear the story of Wisconsin’s forgotten hero Karl Kellner Wednesday, July 27, 2022 | By Tim Yauck

Washington County, WI – Take 90 minutes to step back in time. On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m., US Marine and member of American Legion Post 522 (Hubertus, WI) Tim Yauck will be presenting the story of Wisconsin’s forgotten hero, Karl Keller of Sheboygan, WI. This event will take place on Military Day at the Washington County Fair as the WWII Veteran Spotlight.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Neillsville Fire Department Responds to One Vehicle Accident

The Neillsville Fire Department responded to a one vehicle accident early Monday morning. According to Neillsville Fire Chief Matt Meyer, the accident occurred near Pineview Road on Highway 95 in the Township of Levis. When they arrived, they found the vehicle in the ditch and the driver was deceased. The...
NEILLSVILLE, WI

