The Bobby Bones Show took a vacation over the 4th of July holiday and everyone went on some fun trips. Lunchbox went to Florida with his family, but unfortunately, something awful happened. His son fell in the shower at the beginning of their trip and they had to take him to the hospital. He had to have 3 staples put into the back of his head. The doctors said he wasn't allowed to get his head wet until the staples were out, which meant no ocean time for Lunchbox and his family. So they spent the majority of their vacation sitting on the beach and only putting their feet into the ocean.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO