Kansas City, MO

Tigers drop doubleheader at Kansas City Monday

By Ken Delaney
 1 day ago

KANSAS CITY, MO (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kansas City Royals swept the Detroit Tigers Monday in a day-night doubleheader. Kansas City topped Detroit 3-1 in the first game. Vinnie Pasquantino went two-for-four...

The Associated Press

Cabrera drives in 2 to tie Williams, Tigers beat Royals 7-5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Miguel Cabrera drove in the tying and go-ahead runs, matching Ted Williams for 14th place on the career RBI list, and the Detroit Tigers rallied past the Kansas City Royals 7-5 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game skid. Cabrera’s sacrifice fly in the fifth inning made it 3-3, and he had an RBI grounder for the Tigers’ first run in a four-run seventh. He equaled Williams with 1,838 RBIs. “If we want anybody up to bat with a runner in scoring position, it’s Miggy,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. Later in the seventh, Cabrera stole third and scored on a wild throw by catcher MJ Melendez. It was just his second stolen base in the past seven seasons, and his first since Sept. 11, 2020, also a steal of third.
AOL Corp

Royals’ 7-5 loss to the Tigers ended with a replay review that didn’t go KC’s way

Four Royals errors led to three unearned runs Tuesday that cost Kansas City in its 7-5 loss to the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Three of those errors came in the seventh inning as the Tigers scored four runs and broke a 3-3 tie. The Royals scored a pair of runs in the eighth inning to cut the deficit to two. In the ninth, catcher MJ Melendez hit a one-out double and moved to third when shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. grounded out sharply on a ball that had an exit velocity of 109.8 mph.
FOX Sports

Royals meet the Tigers with 2-1 series lead

Detroit Tigers (37-51, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (34-53, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (6-7, 3.80 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (3-3, 4.39 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -123, Tigers +104; over/under is 8...
