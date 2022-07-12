ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Judge to hear arguments in Parkland shooter trial

By 7 News WSVN
WSVN-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Pre-trial motions are scheduled to continue against Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz. The judge is expected to hear...

wsvn.com



South Florida Sun Sentinel

Sentencing the Parkland killer | Day 28

Capital defense attorney Casey Secor pauses while making arguments during during a hearing in the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel)
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
TheDailyBeast

South Florida Vice Mayor Apologizes for ‘Disrespectful’ Encounter With Cop

Residents in a South Florida community have responded with mixed reactions after its vice-mayor stopped a council meeting to apologize for a video where she is seen sassing a police officer. Body-cam footage was leaked earlier this month showing Pompano Beach Vice Mayor Beverly Perkins’ April encounter with a Fort Lauderdale police officer after being pulled over for allegedly speeding. In the video, Perkins can be heard telling the officer he should “find something better to [expletive] do.” She was accused by critics of being “rude, disrespectful and unprofessional” as the video went viral earlier this month, though supporters have described the controversy as a political attack, questioning why the months-old encounter suddenly surfaced as elections near. During a city council meeting on Tuesday, vice mayor Perkins interrupted the meeting to apologize and read an open statement: “This was a traffic stop for alleged speeding. Not a criminal matter,” she said. “If any exchange on my part, in the conversation with the police officer, is perceived as being disrespectful, I do apologize,” she said to residents and officials who were in attendance. Barbara Stern, an attorney representing Fort Lauderdale Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 31, appeared at the meeting to slam Perkins, directly telling her that her actions in the video “were deplorable and unbecoming of an elected official.”
POMPANO BEACH, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Crime & Safety
WSVN-TV

Authorities respond to bomb threats in South Florida

(WSVN) - Authorities in Hollywood and Miami responded to reports of bomb threats in the area. The Hollywood Police Department responded to a call of a bomb at an office building at 6565 Taft St., Wednesday. In Miami, police received a call of a bomb threat at around 11:15 a.m.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Police Say Woman Stole Thousands From Man After Night Out in Fort Lauderdale

No. 1 - Family members are hoping new surveillance video could lead to a break in the case of a Florida International University student who was shot while driving home. Ashley Rodriguez, 21, was left critically injured in the June 13 shooting and remains hospitalized, her mother said Tuesday. "She still does not do any voluntary movement, she doesn't speak, she has a peg," mother Sadia Rodriguez said. "So we're getting there. Little by little." Sadia Rodriguez spoke as new surveillance video shows possible suspects in the shooting. The footage originally posted on social media shows a white sedan crashing head-on into a light pole before four people, including at least one who appears to be armed, jump out and flee on foot.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Homicide detectives investigating woman’s death in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. – Broward County homicide and crime scene detectives are investigating the death of a woman found unresponsive at a Tamarac home Wednesday, officials said. Family members told Local 10 News the woman is 23-year-old Kayla Hodgson. The incident was reported at around 3 p.m. near the 9300...
TAMARAC, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click10.com

Search for armed fugitives continues in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. – Several law enforcement agencies are searching for fugitives on Tuesday afternoon in Broward County. Detective Peter Patton, a spokesman for the Davie Police Department, asked the public to avoid the area of State Road 7, south of Interstate 595. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office saw...
DAVIE, FL
CBS Miami

Death of woman investigated at Tamarac apartment

MIAMI - Police in Tamarac are conducting a death investigation on Wednesday afternoon.It happened inside an apartment in the 9300 block of Northwest 57th Street. BSO tells CBS4 it all started when they received a call about an unresponsive woman inside a home. CBS4 has learned the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies are now looking into the circumstances surrounding her death. No additional details were immediately available.
TAMARAC, FL
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Family Asks for Justice in Fatal Broward Hit-and-Run Case

No. 1 - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that took place outside of a Foodland Market in northwest Miami-Dade on Sunday morning. The incident occurred in the county’s Brownsville neighborhood at 4719 NW 32nd Avenue. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene and located an adult male with a gunshot wound. MDFR pronounced the man dead on the scene. Units also located a second man with a gunshot wound to the arm. He was transported to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Hunt Continues For Deerfield Beach Attempted Murder Suspect

BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The hunt continues for a suspect believed to be involved in an attempted homicide earlier this week in Deerfield Beach. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office released this statement mid-day Wednesday:. “Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives continue their...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police officers accompany cyclists on Rickenbacker Causeway

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade and Key Biscayne police departments led a cycling safety ride on the Rickenbacker Causeway. This chaperoned trip was the first of four scheduled rides that began Tuesday morning. Officers accompanied riders as they made safe U-turns at the Calusa Circle. A protected lane has also...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
NBC Miami

BSO Searching for Homicide Suspect After Chase, Bailout in Davie

An armed homicide suspect and a passenger are on the run after leading deputies on a pursuit Tuesday through two Broward County cities. The chase began in Pompano Beach with Broward County Sheriff's Office and continued into Davie, officials said. Officers then found the vehicle abandoned near the 500 block...
DAVIE, FL

