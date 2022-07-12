ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Oglethorpe, GA

New Blood Assurance donation center for Fort Oglethorpe approved Monday

By WTVC
WTVC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. — Blood Assurance says a new facility in Northwest Georgia will create a one-stop-shop for saving lives. Fort Oglethorpe's city council approved the request to build a...

newschannel9.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wutc.org

The Long Transition Ahead For Erlanger Health System

Here in Chattanooga and Hamilton County, the next steps in Erlanger Health System’s transition from a local government entity to independent nonprofit organization are expected in the next month. Elizabeth Fite covers health care for The Chattanooga Times Free Press.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Mack Smith Road is closing for repairs for 3 months

FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) – One of the main arteries across the state line into Georgia is shutting down for awhile. Mack Smith Road connects East Ridge to Fort Oglethorpe. But Catoosa County is warning motorists that they are shutting it down for about 90 days. They will be...
FORT OGLETHORPE, GA
WTVC

Big Brothers, Big Sisters' first City of Potential Awards Breakfast

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Eli Smith talks about how the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga is seeking nominations for the very first City of Potential Awards Breakfast! This brand-new event will honor the champions of mentoring: the individuals and organizations who are creating opportunity and impacting lives through one-to-one mentoring engagement. While BBBS focuses on youth mentoring, these awards are meant to recognize mentoring across all ages, and across our entire community. Nominations are due by 7/15, and the event is on September 14.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Oglethorpe, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Fort Oglethorpe, GA
Local
Georgia Health
Local
Georgia Government
WTVC

Day of Change and the Run for Kids to help the Ronald McDonald House

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Mary Pike and Abigail Bowman from the Ronald McDonald House discusses with James, the Day of Change on July 22nd from 7 to 10:30am and the Run for Kids on August 13th. Stay connected with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga. (423) 778-4300. ______________. Follow...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
nowhabersham.com

Cleveland Council hears comments on package liquor sales

CLEVELAND – Both sides of the issue stated their case during a public hearing by the Cleveland City Council regarding the possible package sales of distilled spirits in the city. Three people addressed the council during the time allotted, two of those, Charlie Pope, a Cleveland resident, and Ed...
CLEVELAND, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Georgia#Blood Assurance
WTVC

Q 'n Brew at the Chattanooga Zoo

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Darde Long talks about Q 'n Brew at the Zoo is this July 23rd. This event is the summer's barbeque, beer tasting and music event of the season with Zoo animal friends!. Stay connected with Chattanooga Zoo. (423) 697-1322. ______________. Follow This N That on our...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
nypressnews.com

20-year-old woman killed in tragic accident at Tennessee rodeo event

A 20-year-old Georgia woman was killed in a freak accident at a rodeo event in Tennessee last week. Breanna Chadwick, an aspiring elementary school teacher and Reinhardt University student, was airlifted to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga after she was struck by a gate that a horse had run into at the Chatsworth Saddle Club during a “Parade of Wagons” performance, The Murray County Fire Department told the Dalton Daily Citizen.
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

Weston Wamp issues poll on Stadium Funding

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Weston Wamp campaign has released a poll suggesting that the majority of Hamilton County voters are opposed to using taxpayer money to fund a new Lookouts Stadium on South Broad. The poll was conducted by Spry Strategies, and surveyed four hundred and six Hamilton county...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Publix
mcnewstn.com

Marion Chamber announces nomination period for Person and Business of the Year

Jasper, Tenn. – Continuing an annual tradition, the Marion County Chamber of Commerce recently announced it was time for its Business of the Year (“BOTY”) and Citizen of the Year (“COTY”) nominations for 2022. With the nominations, the Chamber looks to cast a spotlight on those people and businesses that exemplify the characteristics articulated in its goals: To promote and meet the needs of business and industry and to create the best community in which to live, work and play.” Current Chamber President Carmen O’Hagan said, “The Chamber is excited to receive nominations again this year for business and citizen of the year. We welcome all nominations until July 29th. It’s a humbling experience to be a part of the process as we review each submission, knowing we’re lucky to be in such a caring and impactful community.”
MARION COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Collegedale residents speak out against land rezoning

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Collegedale Planning Commission is looking to potentially rezone land for a new development of a few hundred homes. Seemingly all of Collegedale appeared at City Hall tonight and sent a clear message — they’re not interested. The commission voted unanimously, 7-0, to...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
WTVC

CFD saves man kayaking in Tennessee River

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Firefighters were able to save a man drowning in the Tennessee River according to CFD. In a press release, CFD says someone called 911 reporting an overturned kayak and a man struggling in the water. One of the fire department's fireboats responded to the call according...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for July 13

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. Following a traffic stop, Chyna Lominick was taken into custody for outstanding warrants from Gwinnett County and transported to the Hamilton County Jail. 3657 Ringgold Road (Cascades Motel) (Suspicious Activity):. Police came into contact with a woman, the...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Bradley County family turns tragedy into a new mission

A Bradley County woman is using her son's death to spread some good. Kim Ledford and her husband Danny experienced a parent's worst nightmare 12 years ago. “They lost their only son Dustin to a drunk driver,” said Amy Teague. Teague is a dear friend and admires how...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy