New Blood Assurance donation center for Fort Oglethorpe approved Monday

Jasper, Tenn. – Continuing an annual tradition, the Marion County Chamber of Commerce recently announced it was time for its Business of the Year (“BOTY”) and Citizen of the Year (“COTY”) nominations for 2022. With the nominations, the Chamber looks to cast a spotlight on those people and businesses that exemplify the characteristics articulated in its goals: To promote and meet the needs of business and industry and to create the best community in which to live, work and play.” Current Chamber President Carmen O’Hagan said, “The Chamber is excited to receive nominations again this year for business and citizen of the year. We welcome all nominations until July 29th. It’s a humbling experience to be a part of the process as we review each submission, knowing we’re lucky to be in such a caring and impactful community.”

