A Calcasieu Parish Deputy was honored recently for his heroic actions in May when he rushed to a burning home and rescued a person trapped inside. Cpl. Taylor Plaisance was preparing for a D.A.R.E. graduation ceremony at Gillis Elementary’s gymnasium when he received word that a mobile home across the street from the school had caught fire. Without hesitation, Plaisance rushed to the scene where he found half of the home already engulfed in flames. At that moment, he also learned that there was a person still trapped inside.

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO