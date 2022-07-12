ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hormone Therapy vs. Chemotherapy: Uses, Benefits, Side Effects, and More

Cover picture for the articleHormone therapy and chemotherapy are two options for treating breast and prostate cancer. The treatments have similar goals and are sometimes used together, but they are two very different types of cancer treatments. Knowing more about each one can help reduce your anxiety about starting cancer treatment and provide...

How Do You Detect Esophageal Cancer?

The diagnosis of esophageal cancer is done by the doctor based on:. Medical history: The doctor will take a detailed history concerning your symptoms, their severity, and onset, addictions (including smoking and alcohol consumption), previous history of cancers in your family or you, medications or underlying health conditions, dietary patterns, and potentially toxic environmental exposures.
Lens Replacement Surgery vs. LASIK: Uses, Benefits, Side Effects and More

Both lens replacement surgery and laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis (LASIK) aim to correct nearsightedness (you have difficulty seeing at a distance), farsightedness (you have trouble seeing at all ranges), and other vision issues so you can be as independent of glasses and contact lenses as possible. The difference is in how these make this happen.
What Are the Symptoms of a Cancerous Ovarian Cyst?

Ovarian cancer is an abnormal and uncontrolled growth of cells in the ovaries or related areas of the fallopian tubes and the peritoneum. Cancerous ovarian cyst or early-stage ovarian cancer (stages I to II) rarely causes any symptoms. Advanced-stage ovarian cancer (stages III to IV) may cause a few nonspecific symptoms.
What is TCHP chemotherapy and what does it involve?

TCHP is a type of combination chemotherapy that treats early-stage breast cancer. It consists of four medications that doctors administer intravenously. These drugs help to kill or slow the growth of cancer. However, they may also cause side effects such as nausea, fatigue, and hair loss. Chemotherapy is a cancer...
Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Meat You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 6, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them worse, or even be the source, it can be exacerbated by things like your diet and lifestyle. One way to invest in your heart health is to eat a balanced, healthy diet, and know what foods you should avoid or cut back on. One thing that is especially problematic for heart health is processed foods. Most processed foods have excessive amounts of sugar added in the process of being made, and high sugar diets have been shown to be direct links to increased risk of heart disease. But are there some that are worse than others?
Commonly prescribed drug could be harmful for brain

A drug that is commonly prescribed in the UK, could affect the brains of users later in life, a new study suggests. Millions of Brits are prescribed antianxiety medication to manage overwhelming feelings or to sleep better at night, but the pills have been found to impact the brain’s microglial cells, The Sun reports.
Uterus transplants allow successful pregnancies in U.S. women-study

July 6 (Reuters) - More than half of U.S. women who received a uterus through a transplant went on to have successful pregnancies, a new study shows. Between 2016 and 2021, 33 women received uterus transplants in the United States and so far 19 of them, or 58%, have delivered a total of 21 babies, researchers reported on Wednesday in JAMA Surgery.
The Worst Fruit Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs—It Ruins Your Metabolism!

This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 28, 2019. When you’re trying to lose weight, fruit is always a good idea, right? It’s natural, doesn’t include added sugars and helps curb your appetite so you don’t find yourself indulging in extra snacking. This is actually a very common misconception. In reality, this might be true for some fruits but not all fruits are created equally.
