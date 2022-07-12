ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, NE

Coffee with the Chief: Ashland Police Chief Ryan Brady

By Serese Cole
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 1 day ago

ASHLAND, Neb. (KMTV) — Ryan Brady has only been the chief of police of Ashland for three months. He was sworn in in April, but is already bringing a new approach to how police interact with people who live in and visit the city of Ashland.

Chief Brady admits he can't compete with larger metro police departments when it comes to pay, but he's hoping this atmosphere he's creating will make officers want to come work for him.

