ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Shelves at a regional warehouse that supplies food to struggling families throughout southeast Ohio are looking bleak. “We have empty racks in our warehouse for the first time in years…” said Rose Frech, executive director of Southeast Ohio Foodbanks. “Food that would usually be coming through our doors, those orders are getting canceled and not getting rescheduled.”

ATHENS, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO