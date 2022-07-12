ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

MO State Fair ready to go, working to keep prices down

kzimksim.com
 1 day ago

The Missouri State Fair is ready to go, says Fair Director Mark Wolfe. It’s August...

kzimksim.com

KYTV

Springfield car dealerships see no change in temp tags a year after change slated to take effect

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A year after a new Missouri vehicle sales tax law was supposed to take effect, local car dealerships say they have still been left in the dark. The law signed off on by Gov. Mike Parson would require taxes to be paid and license plates to be issued at the point of sale at the dealership. This would eliminate temporary tags and allow people to roll those taxes into their financing.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kzimksim.com

MoDOT chief says a new half-decade record construction plan is close to action

The group that oversees Missouri’s roads and bridges has approved a program that will affect drivers for the next half-decade. The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission has given the green light to the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, also called “STIP.” The program is developed by state and regional planning agencies on how to use 10 billion dollars in federal and state revenues for transportation infrastructure over the next five years. Director of the Missouri Department of Transportation Patrick McKenna says the deal is on the verge of being final.
MISSOURI STATE
Sedalia, MO
kwos.com

Was there another fix for Missouri’s roads?

Cole County State Rep. Rudy Veit stands by his support of the move that raised Missouri’s gas tax. Veit tangled with Austin Petersen on the KWOS Morning Show over his stance on the issue …. Missouri’s total gas tax will be nearly 30 – cents a gallon when the...
MISSOURI STATE
ozarkradionews.com

Brightspeed Announces Initial Fiber Build Markets for 19 Missouri Counties

West Plains, MO. – Brightspeed announced today that it will build over 130,000 new fiber passings in portions of 19 counties in Missouri, including Howell, Oregon, Texas, and Wright counties. Brightspeed is expecting these passings to be implemented by the end of 2023 and will install 180,000 additional fiber passings in the state in following years.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

New app helps Missouri drivers get gas tax money back

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A new app could help Missouri drivers get money back from the state after filling up at the pump. Last year, lawmakers agreed to increase the gas tax by 2.5 cents a year until 2025 to fix roads and bridges. In October, the tax jumped from 17 cents a gallon to 19.5 cents. Then, on July 1, the tax rose to 22 cents.
MISSOURI STATE
kzimksim.com

MO Chamber President talks about the state’s jobs situation

“Help Wanted” signs are a common item found in more and more business windows around the state. Missouri had more than 96-thousand job openings posted in June – that’s just the ones known from job boards, newspapers, and employer websites. The Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, also known as MERIC, says registered nurse openings lead with more than 44-hundred, followed by roughly 35-hundred software developer and analyst jobs. Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Dan Mehan says businesses around the state desperately need talented workers.
MISSOURI STATE
kzimksim.com

Fewer people have died on Missouri roads, but most deaths happen when no seat belt is worn

The number of people getting killed on Missouri roadways this year is down considerably compared to this time a year ago. Through the first six months of 2022, 413 Missourians lost their lives on the road. That’s compared to 445 through the first half of 2021. Assistant to the state highway safety and traffic engineer Jon Nelson says the progress is encouraging, but not a reason to celebrate.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Car found submerged at Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Law enforcement at Lake of the Ozarks found a car at the bottom of the lake while searching for a missing person. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol are looking for Brian Byrd, a local defense attorney. Byrd was last...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kzimksim.com

MO organization preparing for court battle on voter ID/elections bill

A Missouri organization is prepping for a court battle on a bill that requires a government-issued photo ID to vote. Last month, Governor Parson signed the sweeping elections bill into law. Denise Lieberman, with the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, says the state Supreme Court has already concluded that eliminating most forms of ID allowed to vote is unconstitutional.
MISSOURI STATE
KSD 93.7 The Bull

This Is Missouri's Most Popular Drink

What comes to mind when you think of soda's? Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, and 7Up, are just a few options given to consumers. In a world where there are so many different kinds of soda's to choose from, how do we pick just one favorite? There is already enough to debate between using the word "pop" or "soda" in the Midwest, let alone choosing a favorite drink. Regardless of what you call them or how much you drink them, soda is here to stay. The choice of soda in each state varies, but this specific soda is preferred by the most people living in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: St. Luke's Hospital gets third CEO in two years; KC architecture firm transitions to employee-owned

The developer of the Grain Belt Express is significantly increasing the amount of power the wind transmission line will deliver to Missouri. The line will now have 5,000-megawatt capacity, up from an earlier proposal of 4,000 megawatts. Under the new plan, half of that power will be diverted to Missouri, a significant increase compared to the roughly 10% proposed initially. The transmission line has been opposed for years by some Missouri landowners, but it made a breakthrough in this year's legislative session. In news out of Kansas City, 139 residents have taken advantage of the first month of new legal services that provide aid for residents facing eviction. Tenants are now able to secure legal representation through a right-to-counsel ordinance the city passed to combat disparities between landlords and renters in eviction court. One national advocacy group estimates that 90% of landlords have an attorney during eviction proceedings, compared to just 1% of tenants. Plus, gas prices across Missouri have cooled off over the last few weeks. The average price of a gallon Monday was down nearly 30 cents from a month ago. Experts predict a fifth consecutive week of falling gas prices next week, but they warn that looming hurricane season could lead to price increases soon.
MISSOURI STATE

