Missouri State

If you can’t take the summer heat, get out of the kitchen and into one of Missouri’s cooling centers

kzimksim.com
 1 day ago

If you can't take the summer heat, get out of the kitchen and into one of Missouri's cooling centers....

kzimksim.com

kzimksim.com

MERS/Goodwill’s adult high schools changing Missouri lives and communities

Missouri’s four accredited tuition-free high schools for adults are changing lives and communities, says Dr. Eric Knost, the incoming superintendent of the MERS Goodwill Excel Centers. Hundreds of students 21 and older have graduated from these schools since the doors opened a few years ago. Knost says the centers can be found in Springfield, St. Louis, Poplar Bluff and Columbia.
MISSOURI STATE
KSD 93.7 The Bull

This Is Missouri's Most Popular Drink

What comes to mind when you think of soda's? Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, and 7Up, are just a few options given to consumers. In a world where there are so many different kinds of soda's to choose from, how do we pick just one favorite? There is already enough to debate between using the word "pop" or "soda" in the Midwest, let alone choosing a favorite drink. Regardless of what you call them or how much you drink them, soda is here to stay. The choice of soda in each state varies, but this specific soda is preferred by the most people living in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
stupiddope.com

Cannabis Company Cookies Celebrates The Opening Of First Dispensary In Missouri

Cookies, the most globally recognized cannabis company, announced today a new partnership with 3Fifteen Primo to open its first Cookies Dispensary in Missouri. Located at 11088 New Halls Ferry Road in St. Louis, the new dispensary will open its doors to the public with a Grand Opening event on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 10 am CST.
MISSOURI STATE
ozarkradionews.com

Brightspeed Announces Initial Fiber Build Markets for 19 Missouri Counties

West Plains, MO. – Brightspeed announced today that it will build over 130,000 new fiber passings in portions of 19 counties in Missouri, including Howell, Oregon, Texas, and Wright counties. Brightspeed is expecting these passings to be implemented by the end of 2023 and will install 180,000 additional fiber passings in the state in following years.
MISSOURI STATE
lakeexpo.com

164 Big Bear Circle, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

Welcome to Big Bear Estates; a little piece of heaven nestled in a protective cove with stunning main channel views. As you drive into the Estates, you will immediately note that you are not entering into the typical cookie-cutter subdivision. This home is no exception. With 143 feet of lakefront, this lovely cottage-style home actually sits on a lot and a half, making it ideal for adding a garage, extra parking, and/or an extension onto the home. With 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, remodeled kitchen, and an open floor plan, this home has everything you need in a lakefront retreat with plenty of room for family and friends. Floor-to-ceiling lakeside windows allow plenty of natural light to spill in, providing lovely lake vistas throughout the home. The tongue & groove wood ceilings throughout are highlighted by beautiful exposed beams giving the home a true lake feel. Set up your personal tour today!
LAKE OZARK, MO
kzimksim.com

Fewer people have died on Missouri roads, but most deaths happen when no seat belt is worn

The number of people getting killed on Missouri roadways this year is down considerably compared to this time a year ago. Through the first six months of 2022, 413 Missourians lost their lives on the road. That’s compared to 445 through the first half of 2021. Assistant to the state highway safety and traffic engineer Jon Nelson says the progress is encouraging, but not a reason to celebrate.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: St. Luke's Hospital gets third CEO in two years; KC architecture firm transitions to employee-owned

The developer of the Grain Belt Express is significantly increasing the amount of power the wind transmission line will deliver to Missouri. The line will now have 5,000-megawatt capacity, up from an earlier proposal of 4,000 megawatts. Under the new plan, half of that power will be diverted to Missouri, a significant increase compared to the roughly 10% proposed initially. The transmission line has been opposed for years by some Missouri landowners, but it made a breakthrough in this year's legislative session. In news out of Kansas City, 139 residents have taken advantage of the first month of new legal services that provide aid for residents facing eviction. Tenants are now able to secure legal representation through a right-to-counsel ordinance the city passed to combat disparities between landlords and renters in eviction court. One national advocacy group estimates that 90% of landlords have an attorney during eviction proceedings, compared to just 1% of tenants. Plus, gas prices across Missouri have cooled off over the last few weeks. The average price of a gallon Monday was down nearly 30 cents from a month ago. Experts predict a fifth consecutive week of falling gas prices next week, but they warn that looming hurricane season could lead to price increases soon.
MISSOURI STATE
kwos.com

Was there another fix for Missouri’s roads?

Cole County State Rep. Rudy Veit stands by his support of the move that raised Missouri’s gas tax. Veit tangled with Austin Petersen on the KWOS Morning Show over his stance on the issue …. Missouri’s total gas tax will be nearly 30 – cents a gallon when the...
MISSOURI STATE
kzimksim.com

MO State Fair ready to go, working to keep prices down

The Missouri State Fair is ready to go, says Fair Director Mark Wolfe. It’s August 11th through the 21st in Sedalia. He says last year’s fair rebounded from the pandemic and they are expecting large crowds this year, while trying to keep costs down. Even with higher gas...
MISSOURI STATE

