Yankey announces retirement from ISBE

Idaho Power has announced that, at the direction of the Idaho Public Utilities Commission (IPUC), the company has filed a study analyzing the benefits and costs of on-site customer generation within the company's service area. The study provides information that the IPUC, Idaho Power and other stakeholders will use to determine ...
Idaho Transportation Department managers are looking for Idahoans’ suggestions on how they should roll out an initiative that is designed to create a network of electric vehicle charging stations situated along interstates. Under the National Electric Vehicle Investment, or NEVI, program, Idaho is due to receive about $28 million in federal funding over five years through ...
The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced on Monday the immediate availability of $3 million in "quick release" Emergency Relief (ER) funds to help the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) repair roads and bridges damaged by recent floods. "The emergency funding we're announcing today will help the people of Idaho recover ...
A 4-cent drop could be the beginning of pump price relief in the Gem State, AAA recently announced. After weeks of watching gas prices fall in other parts of the country, Idaho drivers finally saw a little bit of relief when they filled up this week, and more could be on the ...
