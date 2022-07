ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has been charged with first-degree burglary and unlawful use of a weapon after pulling a gun on his soon-to-be ex-mother-in-law on July 12. The victim said her daughter and son-in-law Todd Hilgert, 44, are currently going through a divorce. Hilgert is not allowed in his mother-in-law’s home. The incident took place when he entered her home in the 1100 block of Ascot Lane through a sliding door without permission. She said Hilgert asked her for $300,000 to walk away from the divorce before asking him to leave.

