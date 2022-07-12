ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biz ‘Bite:’ Department of Labor opens 4 new mobile offices

By Idaho Capital Sun
Cover picture for the articleThe Idaho Department of Labor has increased accessibility to job and employer services...

107.9 LITE FM

One of Idaho’s Largest Companies Opening New Location Soon, Now Hiring

Albertsons is massive in the gem state. The local Idaho beginning of the now massive and International supermarket is a story of goals, dedication and focus. Joe Albertson (October 17, 1906 – January 20, 1993) is a great story of hard work and determination leading to wealth. Wikipedia says "After graduation from Caldwell High School in 1925, Albertson studied business for two years at the College of Idaho in Caldwell. At the age of thirty-two, (and having to borrow money) Albertson opened his first store in 1939 on three principles: quality, good value, and excellent service. Joe and his wife started the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Foundation that has given more than $750 million to Idaho's communities."
Idaho receives $28M to build EV charging stations every 50 miles of interstate

Idaho Transportation Department managers are looking for Idahoans’ suggestions on how they should roll out an initiative that is designed to create a network of electric vehicle charging stations situated along interstates. Under the National Electric Vehicle Investment, or NEVI, program, Idaho is due to receive about $28 million in federal funding over five years through ...
Biz ‘Bite:’ Idaho Power files customer generation study

Read More Business News Idaho Power has announced that, at the direction of the Idaho Public Utilities Commission (IPUC), the company has filed a study analyzing the benefits and costs of on-site customer generation within the company’s service area. The study provides information that the IPUC, Idaho Power and other stakeholders will use to determine ...
Idaho Capital Sun

McGeachin OKs 85% pay increase for politically connected former part-time assistant

The day after she narrowly avoided running a deficit in her office budget, outgoing Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin gave a large pay increase to a politically connected temporary, part-time administrative assistant, public records show. Effective July 1, which was the first day of the state’s new 2023 fiscal year, McGeachin hired Idaho Republican Party […] The post McGeachin OKs 85% pay increase for politically connected former part-time assistant appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
MIX 106

Inflation Relief Checks Are On The Way to Idaho

The cost of living seems to be rising every day and it’s anyone’s guess as to when things will level out. Finding a place to live is as expensive as ever, gas prices are out of control, and the cost of groceries continues to rise amidst the random shortages.
Biz ‘Bite:’ DOT announces $3M in emergency relief for Idaho roads, bridges damaged by floods

Read More IBR Headlines The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced on Monday the immediate availability of $3 million in “quick release” Emergency Relief (ER) funds to help the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) repair roads and bridges damaged by recent floods. “The emergency funding we’re announcing today will help the people of Idaho recover ...
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho School District Seeks To Hire Armed Security Officers

Although most Idaho schools are out for summer vacation, the thoughts of school security are on the minds of school officials throughout the Gem State. In the past, school officials discussed the possibility of allowing armed teachers in the classroom as a means to allow teachers to protect their students. Some legislators have proposed a new law to legally arm teachers and others at the school.
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Power and GeoBitmine clash over energy rates

In May, the University of Idaho entered into a partnership with the crypto company Geobitmien to study crypto server heating in the University's Aberdeen greenhouse. But plans for the partnership have halted as the company petitions Idaho Power's new customer class. Geobitmine founder and CEO Jay Jorgenson says Idaho Power isn't considering his company's several heating and agricultural applications. The post Idaho Power and GeoBitmine clash over energy rates appeared first on Local News 8.
Biz ‘Bite:’ Idaho to receive $4.6M in federal funding for water restoration projects

Groups in Idaho are set to receive more than $4.6 million in federal funding for a series of three water restoration projects in Idaho, officials from the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Reclamation recently announced in a press release. Idaho’s funding for water projects is part of a larger $36 million initiative, with $26.7 ...
MIX 106

You Might Be From Idaho If…

We're going to try and keep the potato jokes to a minimum, but no promises. Being born and raised in Idaho is a badge of honor for many. It means you're from one of the most beautiful places on the planet, you're (probably) a hard worker with good values, and you don't think the blue turf is really that big of a deal. Sound like you?
KIVI-TV

ITD answers questions on landslides after BoiseDev reporting on Idaho 55

This article was originally published by Margaret Carmel and Autum Robertson in BoiseDev. The Idaho Transportation Department released more information about the landslides on Idaho 55 along the busy corridor during the agency’s multi-year effort to straighten a portion of the highway in Valley County. This comes after BoiseDev...
eastidahonews.com

An Idaho Republican blocked voters in his district on Facebook. Now they’re suing

IONA (Idaho Statesman) — Five Idaho residents have sued Rep. Chad Christensen after the Iona Republican blocked them from viewing his Facebook page. Gregory Graf, Marguerite Shaw, Suellen Carman, Steven Thyberg and Carolyn Dessin filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for Idaho. Shaw, Carman and Dessin live in Christensen’s legislative district. The Idaho Press first reported the lawsuit last week.
KIDO Talk Radio

Incredible $7 Million Idaho Castle for Sale is Positively Enchanting

From Boise up to Northern Idaho, there are a surprising amount of castle homes in the Gem State. If you live in or around Boise, there are at least two in our area that you’re familiar with. Perhaps one of the most infamous is the one located just outside of the Warm Springs Historic District. The home itself isn’t historic. Construction on it actually started in 2009. Some people think it’s an eyesore. Others are fascinated by the rumor mill that surrounds it. The rumor that just about everyone has heard is that the original owner/builder built the castle as a way to get revenge on a neighbor or ex. How true is that rumor? We dug into it when we put together a list of 10 Things You Didn’t Know About the Massive Boise Castle.
