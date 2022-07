Idaho Fish and Game staff are attempting to capture a black bear in the Ketchum area that acted aggressively toward a resident in the early morning on July 11. A woman reported opening her door and tried to verbally shoo a bear away that was getting into garbage outside her home, the adult black bear then charged her. She quickly closed the door, and the bear collided with the door. The bear then charged a window as the woman banged on the glass in an attempt to scare the bear away.

