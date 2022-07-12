ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Woman found shot at gas station in North Nashville

WSMV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAlly Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east....

www.wsmv.com

fox17.com

Leads being pursued in Nashville shooting between two cars stopped at a red light

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — There is currently no suspect in the Tuesday night shooting on Old Hickory Boulevard and Heritage Drive that occurred at a red light. Violent Crimes detectives are currently pursuing strong leads in relation to the shooting between persons who knew each other which left one victim injured, according to Metro Police.
WSMV

Metro PD still working to identify driver 3 months after fatal crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department are still working to identify the driver who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run three months later. On April 1, 43-year-old Anthony Pompa, of Springfield was hit on the east side of Dickerson Pike near Sunset Drive by a black Chevrolet Malibu with the temporary tag, Q0NH76.
WKRN News 2

More than a dozen car break-ins reported in Germantown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives with the Metro Nashville police department are working to identify a group of people who broke into more than a dozen vehicles in the Germantown neighborhood. The break-ins happened between Sunday night and Monday morning near Hume Street and Rosa L. Parks Boulevard. Metro...
fox17.com

Metro Police: One victim shot in South Nashville, in critical condition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police confirmed that one victim is in critical condition following a shooting in South Nashville Tuesday. The shooting was reported to police dispatch around 8 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD). MNPD said the victim was shot at 5353 Cane Ridge...
WSMV

Metro Police investigate three shootings in Nashville Tuesday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating three shootings that occurred Tuesday evening in the Nashville area. Authorities told us that the three shootings occurred in Madison at the intersection of West Old Hickory Blvd and Heritage Drive, and Antioch at Cane Ridge Road. They all occurred around 7:10 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
WSMV

Multiple vehicle break-ins cause concern in Salemtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating a slew of car break-ins near Germantown early Monday morning near 7th and Hume. “I got up to go walk my dogs,” Richard Ketter, who lives in the area, said. “It took me a second to realize there was glass all over the streets. I noticed a lot of the cars had been bashed out.”
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Lottery Ticket Leads To Arrest In Nashville

A lottery ticket is usually an opportunity to try your luck at winning a big prize, but one woman in Nashville learned that a ticket can actually lead to an arrest. Nashville Metro Police Department detectives were recently surveilling an Exxon gas station on Brick Church Pike when they noticed what looked like a drug deal happen nearby, per WKRN. Detectives claim two people, whose names were not released, walked up to a car owned by 45-year-old Jeanine Botts.
WSMV

Affidavit: Man arrested for pulling out loaded gun at restaurant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested on July 10, after he showed off a loaded gun at a restaurant. Andrell Blakemore, 18, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he and another guy walked into Geist Bar + Restaurant at 311 Jefferson Street. When officers...
WSMV

MNPD’s investigation into two shootings from Tuesday night continues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating two shootings that occurred Tuesday evening in the Nashville area. Authorities told us that the three shootings occurred in Madison at the intersection of West Old Hickory Blvd and Heritage Drive, and Antioch at Cane Ridge Road. They all occurred around 7:10 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
WSMV

Neighborhood near Vanderbilt reports rash of smashed car windows

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several car windows were smashed on and near Convent Place near Hillsboro Village and a glass repair shop said it is fixing more cars from incidents like that. Olivia Jamieson was one of the victims of a busted car window. “It was really upsetting,” she said....
fox17.com

MNPD investigating Brick Church Pike shooting

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police investigated a shooting on the 2200 block of Brick Church Pike Tuesday morning. Officers on scene say that one woman suffering from gunshot wounds was found. She is in critical condition. MNPD says that the shooting happened on 1500 block of Hampton...
WSMV

Police: Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at THP troopers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested Tuesday after shooting at Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers during a drug investigation. Metro Nashville Police said Michael Dewayne Short, Jr., 32, of Old Hickory, was arrested Tuesday on five counts of attempted murder after firing at THP Special Operations troopers while executing a narcotics search warrant at an apartment complex on Apache Trail Tuesday morning.
