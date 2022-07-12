Woman found shot at gas station in North Nashville

A lottery ticket is usually an opportunity to try your luck at winning a big prize, but one woman in Nashville learned that a ticket can actually lead to an arrest. Nashville Metro Police Department detectives were recently surveilling an Exxon gas station on Brick Church Pike when they noticed what looked like a drug deal happen nearby, per WKRN. Detectives claim two people, whose names were not released, walked up to a car owned by 45-year-old Jeanine Botts.

