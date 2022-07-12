Woman found shot at gas station in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police are working to identify the suspect in Tuesday night's Cane Ridge Road shooting. 30-year-old Edys Uvaldo Gonzales Aguirre was critically injured after being shot in the neck inside an apartment on Cane Ridge Road. Police report that Aguirre and a group of...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — There is currently no suspect in the Tuesday night shooting on Old Hickory Boulevard and Heritage Drive that occurred at a red light. Violent Crimes detectives are currently pursuing strong leads in relation to the shooting between persons who knew each other which left one victim injured, according to Metro Police.
MADISON, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are investigating what appears to be an accidental Madison shooting between two brothers. A man was cleaning his pistol when it went off and hit his brother in the face, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD). The brother shot is currently...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department are still working to identify the driver who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run three months later. On April 1, 43-year-old Anthony Pompa, of Springfield was hit on the east side of Dickerson Pike near Sunset Drive by a black Chevrolet Malibu with the temporary tag, Q0NH76.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives with the Metro Nashville police department are working to identify a group of people who broke into more than a dozen vehicles in the Germantown neighborhood. The break-ins happened between Sunday night and Monday morning near Hume Street and Rosa L. Parks Boulevard. Metro...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police confirmed that one victim is in critical condition following a shooting in South Nashville Tuesday. The shooting was reported to police dispatch around 8 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD). MNPD said the victim was shot at 5353 Cane Ridge...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating three shootings that occurred Tuesday evening in the Nashville area. Authorities told us that the three shootings occurred in Madison at the intersection of West Old Hickory Blvd and Heritage Drive, and Antioch at Cane Ridge Road. They all occurred around 7:10 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Alex Friedmann, the prisoner-rights advocate charged with hiding weapons and ammunition inside the Davidson County jail, asked a judge not to allow specific evidence from his home to be introduced at his upcoming trial. Friedmann and his legal team appeared in court Wednesday afternoon, arguing that...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating a slew of car break-ins near Germantown early Monday morning near 7th and Hume. “I got up to go walk my dogs,” Richard Ketter, who lives in the area, said. “It took me a second to realize there was glass all over the streets. I noticed a lot of the cars had been bashed out.”
A lottery ticket is usually an opportunity to try your luck at winning a big prize, but one woman in Nashville learned that a ticket can actually lead to an arrest. Nashville Metro Police Department detectives were recently surveilling an Exxon gas station on Brick Church Pike when they noticed what looked like a drug deal happen nearby, per WKRN. Detectives claim two people, whose names were not released, walked up to a car owned by 45-year-old Jeanine Botts.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested on July 10, after he showed off a loaded gun at a restaurant. Andrell Blakemore, 18, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he and another guy walked into Geist Bar + Restaurant at 311 Jefferson Street. When officers...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several car windows were smashed on and near Convent Place near Hillsboro Village and a glass repair shop said it is fixing more cars from incidents like that. Olivia Jamieson was one of the victims of a busted car window. “It was really upsetting,” she said....
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police investigated a shooting on the 2200 block of Brick Church Pike Tuesday morning. Officers on scene say that one woman suffering from gunshot wounds was found. She is in critical condition. MNPD says that the shooting happened on 1500 block of Hampton...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested Tuesday after shooting at Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers during a drug investigation. Metro Nashville Police said Michael Dewayne Short, Jr., 32, of Old Hickory, was arrested Tuesday on five counts of attempted murder after firing at THP Special Operations troopers while executing a narcotics search warrant at an apartment complex on Apache Trail Tuesday morning.
