Grand Ledge, MI

Delta Township kids literacy camp is back in person

By Asya Lawrence
 1 day ago

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — If you’re looking for a kids camp that incorporates reading and fun, the Literacy Ladies have you covered.

After hosting classes virtually since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Literacy Camp is back in person and better than ever for their eighth year.

“Its a dream come true yes we love seeing smiling faces of kids back in the building learning, having fun,” Katie Davis, owner of the Literacy Camp, said.

The Literacy Camp is a program for first through third graders where they can participate in interactive reading and writing lessons.

Davis says this summer has been exciting because so many community members are happy for the camp to be back in person and have been very supportive.

The Literacy Camp is held at River's Edge Community Church in Delta Township, and now, there is a second Lansing location at Trinity Church.

The Literacy Camp has great reviews not only from parents, but students too.

This week’s Literacy Camp is full, but there are two more weeks that have available spots. If you are interested in signing your child up for the camp, you can visit the Literacy Ladies' website and click the enroll now tab.

