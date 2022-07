VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man who robbed CVS pharmacies five times -- in Ann Arbor, Saline, Milan, and the same location twice in Van Buren Township -- was arrested when a pharmacist gave him a fake pill bottle installed with a tracker and the thief tried to tell the officers following him that the person they were looking for “ran that way.”

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO