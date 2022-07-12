ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

How and Where to Stream 'The Bob's Burgers Movie' Online

By Roxy Simons
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"The Bob's Burgers Movie" follows the Belcher family as they put into action a last-ditch effort to save their restaurant from...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

These 10 TV Shows Were Canceled Almost Immediately

One of the hardest accomplishments in Hollywood is bringing a television show from an idea to the small screen, where millions will see the result of the efforts of hundreds of people in their pursuit of crafting entertainment. That's why it is painful and sad to hear about a show being canceled almost immediately, even if it was terrible. It's a rare thing, as most networks will air a complete season before canceling a low-rated series. However, some shows are just so bad that executives can't take the risk of continuing to air them.
Decider.com

Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis is finally coming out in theaters this weekend. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
MOVIES
TechRadar

Canceled: Netflix loses yet another iconic sci-fi series

Snowpiercer will end after the conclusion of its fourth season, it was confirmed over the weekend. The show was produced by US network TNT, but shown internationally on Netflix in every territory apart from the US and China. Snowpiercer is based on Parasite director Bong Joon-ho’s 2013 movie of the...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Mintz
Person
Eugene Mirman
Person
John Roberts
Person
Kristen Schaal
Person
H. Jon Benjamin
TVOvermind

Five Must-Stream Movies to Watch on Netflix in July 2022

Since the start of the pandemic, summers have been especially hard for me as a moviegoer. First it was the lack of theaters that was getting me down (after all, who in their right mind was going to risk their life to see something in the multiplex when you could simply stay home and watch the blockbuster hits of yesteryear instead). But now that Covid’s finally caught up to Hollywood’s production cycle and seemingly less movies than ever before are even making it to theaters, the sad fact of the matter is that there simply aren’t enough new movies to see before you start having to circle back around on Thor: Love & Thunder or Top Gun: Maverick yet again.
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar

Seth MacFarlane reveals Ted TV series is set in the '90s and will embrace being an R-rated comedy

Seth MacFarlane says the Ted TV series will be the same type of crude R-rated comedy as its predecessor – and that fans will be "very happy." The 2012 film, which starred Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis, follows a man named John who makes a childhood wish to bring his stuffed teddy bear to life. MacFarlane provides the voice and motion capture for Ted, a foul-mouthed CGI bear who seems to annoy everyone around him. Ted grossed around $550 million worldwide, making it Universal's highest-grossing movie of that year and the overall highest-grossing comedy of all time.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

Netflix has a new number one show – but don't expect it to stay there

After four weeks of reigning supreme in the Netflix TV charts, Stranger Things has finally be dethroned by another of the streamer's big hitters. The hugely successful Netflix show, whose fourth season was initially released on May 27, has spent the past month dominating the streaming giant's in-house TV charts. And, given its popularity, Stranger Things' domination of Netflix Top 10 TV show list (opens in new tab) won't have come as a shock to anyone.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Hamburger#Burgers Movie Online
Cinemablend

Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On July 7, 2022

While this sort of fact was already relatively well-known, if there is one lesson that we can take away from our findings on the Netflix Top 10 for Thursday, July 7, 2022, it is that you can almost always rely on true crime (or even just crime fiction) to be a hit. Case in point: the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. has a new champion today in the form of the streaming platform’s latest true crime documentary and a hit legal drama that was nowhere to be seen on the Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. yesterday has made an impressive return to the list. We shall reveal these criminally popular titles - as well as what else is trending on Netflix (opens in new tab) today - in our following breakdown below.
TV SHOWS
TVGuide.com

All the New Shows and Movies Coming to Amazon Prime Video and Freevee in July

Chris Pratt joins John Krasinski, Titus Welliver, and Alan Ritchson as Amazon's angry men. I can't think of a better way to spend the Fourth of July weekend than watching Chris Pratt play a Navy SEAL who goes ape doo-doo on government conspirators in the shoot-em-up thriller The Terminal List. America, right? That comes out July 1, but if you want something a little lighter, don't sleep on the underrated Comedy Central sketch show Alternatino with Arturo Castro, which comes to Amazon the same day. It has a pretty great bit on the generational divide between tradition and woke culture.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
Variety

Netflix Top 10: ‘Stranger Things 4’ Falls By 113 Million Hours Watched After First Full Week of Availability But Stays at No. 1

Click here to read the full article. Season 4 of “Stranger Things” was watched for 188.2 million hours between July 4 and July 10, the first full week of availability for the two episodes that make up Volume 2. This marks a drop in 113 million hours compared to the week of June 27-July 3, when the series was watched for 301.3 million hours — and made Season 4 Netflix’s first English-language title to cross 1 billion hours watched total — even though Volume 2 was only available for the last three days of the window. The decrease in viewership indicates...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Dragonheart: Vengeance Free Online

Cast: Joseph Millson Jack Kane Arturo Muselli Helena Bonham Carter Carolina Carlsson. Lukas, a young farmer whose family is killed by savage raiders in the countryside, sets out on an epic quest for revenge, forming an unlikely trio with a majestic dragon and a swashbuckling, sword-fighting mercenary, Darius. Is Dragonheart:...
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

The Munsters - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for The Munsters, an upcoming movie from Rob Zombie starring Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily, Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman, and Daniel Roebuck as The Count. From Rob Zombie comes the strangest love story ever told as Herman and Lily’s crazy courtship takes The Munsters on a hauntingly hilarious trip from Transylvania to Hollywood.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Polar Express Free Online

Cast: Tom Hanks Leslie Zemeckis Eddie Deezen Nona Gaye Peter Scolari. When a doubting young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe. Is The Polar Express...
TV SHOWS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
101K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy