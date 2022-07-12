Kathy Griffin Says Kamala Harris Electability Doubts Sparked by 'Misogyny'

Kathy Griffin said that doubts over Vice President Kamala Harris' electability in 2024 are the result of "misogyny and lies."

Amid continuing questions over whether President Joe Biden will be running for a second term in 2024, there has been speculation over whether Harris would subsequently lead the ticket for the Democrats.

However, with Harris not polling particularly high among the electorate, there have been lukewarm projections over whether voters would back her hypothetical road to the White House.

Comedian Griffin shared her feelings on the matter on Monday, when she took to Twitter to comment on a video shared by Charlotte Clymer of Harris discussing Biden's hand in the passage of the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act.

Comedian Kathy Griffin has stated that "misogyny" is behind doubts over whether Vice President Kamala Harris could make a successful run for president. Above, Griffin is pictured left on June 12, 2022, in Los Angeles. Harris is pictured right in Plainfield, Illinois on June 24, 2022. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Real TV Awards;/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

In response to the tweet, Griffin wrote: "It's driving me crazy that everyone says she can't win. People are tearing her down with the same misogyny and lies that they did with Hillary Clinton."

While Clinton has made two unsuccessful runs to become president, Harris is currently projected to emerge the victor in the next election cycle, should she run against Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis.

A recent poll from the Harvard University Center for American Political Studies (CAPS) found that Harris had 39 support to the Republican governor's 37 percent in a theoretical contest. Twenty-three percent of respondents were undecided between Harris and DeSantis.

The poll was conducted from June 28 to 29 among 1,308 registered voters.

While the White House has maintained that it is Biden's intention to run again in 2024, there has been public speculation that Biden will not actually seek a second term due to his age. The vice president is seen by many as his natural successor should he decide to step aside.

The poll found that 71 percent of respondents said Biden should not run again, with 45 percent of those saying he's a "bad president," 30 percent citing his age (81 years old in 2024), and 26 percent saying it was time for a change.

There was good news from the poll for Harris in terms of the 2024 Democratic primaries, however. She placed second behind Biden among Democratic voters, garnering 18 percent support to the president's 30 percent.

But when Biden was excluded, Harris was the clear leader with 25 percent support. Interestingly, Harris was followed by former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton with 15 percent.

There has been much speculation over whether President Joe Biden will run for a second term, leaving Vice President Kamala Harris as his natural successor. Biden is pictured above in Langley, Virginia on July 8, 2022. SAMUEL CORUM/AFP via Getty Images

Clinton previously said she will not make a return to active political campaigns but speculation about her future has continued.

The poll also showed former President Donald Trump defeating both Biden and Harris in hypothetical 2024 contests. Trump had 43 percent support to Biden's 40 percent, with 17 percent undecided.

In a theoretical race against Harris, Trump performed even better, garnering 45 percent to Harris' 39 percent with 16 percent of respondents undecided.

None of the possible 2024 candidates have yet announced presidential campaigns and DeSantis is currently in a race to win re-election as governor of Florida. He has repeatedly said that is his current focus.