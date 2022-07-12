ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Is HBO Max’s Pivot on Originals in Europe Absolutely the Right Strategy or a ‘Big Mistake’?

By Manori Ravindran
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uIPMQ_0gciyrKM00
‘Kamikaze’ Credit: Asmund Sollihogda

At a time when global streamers have been pushing local originals overseas, Warner Bros. Discovery’s decision to cease all new local fare for HBO Max in the Nordics, Central Europe, Holland and Turkey has come as a rude shock to the international industry.

Variety revealed last week that HBO Max, which began its international rollout in June 2021, is halting all development of originals in the aforementioned territories and removing some locally produced shows from the platform in order to relicense the titles elsewhere. Markets where originals have been spared are Spain and France — the latter where HBO Max has yet to launch.

The pivot, which Warner Bros. Discovery attributes to a companywide $3 billion cost-savings measure, has astonished the industry, mainly because HBO Nordic has been an entrenched and respected brand in Europe for 10 years. What’s more, recent HBO Max international hits such as “Lust” and “Kamikaze” (pictured) originated from Denmark and Sweden, respectively. Meanwhile, HBO Max only launched in the Netherlands in March, and hasn’t even debuted in Turkey, with executive leadership for the latter country announced earlier this year.

Sources tell Variety that the latest international strategy came from top U.S. as opposed to European leadership, which has been restructured since the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger closed in April. Regardless the origin, some predict it’s only the beginning of “an enormous amount of carnage” for streaming services that are suddenly finding themselves accountable to Wall Street.

WBD has “figured out that, actually, the only axis they need to pay attention to, given the importance of these businesses and their core markets, is — No. 1 — the U.S., then the U.K., Germany and France,” says Claire Enders, founder of leading London-based media consultancy Enders Analysis.

“There isn’t any other place they need to play,” she adds. This axis “drives their business to an extraordinary extent, and they can have much thinner services elsewhere. It’s absolutely the right strategy.”

Such a narrow focus on originals, however, doesn’t necessarily make sense for a nuanced market like Turkey, which is known internationally for widely traveling programming and formats. Izzet Pinto, CEO of leading Turkish distributor Global Agency, says the decision is a “big mistake.”

“When we look at other competitors like Disney+ and Netflix, they recoup almost all their investment from international viewership. Turkish drama is a big, big brand on its own,” explains Pinto. “When you order a local series in Turkey, you get so much viewership worldwide.”

Indeed, Netflix said last year that Turkish originals and licensed titles on the service — such as “The Protector,” “Ethos,” “The Gift” and “Love 101” — scored more than 75% of views during their first four weeks from households outside Turkey.

In Norway, Ivar Køhn, CEO of Banijay Group-backed “Beforeigners” producer Rubicon, found out his acclaimed time-travel drama was coming off HBO Max to be relicensed elsewhere just hours before the news broke publicly.

“We’d heard from some viewers who were looking for the show and couldn’t find it, and then we had a call from HBO Nordic,” he says. “It was a big surprise for us.”

Køhn says it’s a “pity” the show has been pulled, given it was produced “with the kind of quality we connect with HBO.” However, the producer says HBO’s exit from Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland doesn’t have a massive commercial impact since the SVOD’s output never matched that of Netflix or domestic player Viaplay, which will now benefit from one less competitor. The loss, according to a former HBO commissioner in Europe, is more symbolic given the brand’s pris­tine reputation among creatives.

“HBO commissioned original, high-quality titles and gave creative talent freedom and time to develop these shows, and with great love and a passion for storytelling,” says the commissioner. “This will be terribly missed.”

The fear, warns the commissioner, is “if WBD’s decision not to focus on local-language content — other than English, Spanish and French — is a strategy that other streamers will fully or partly follow.”

However, knee-jerk reactions by other SVOD players, at least in the short term, are unlikely. The day after HBO Max revealed its European pivot on originals, Netflix not-so-subtly unveiled a new Swedish original film with “Beforeigners” star Hedda Stiernstedt in a leading role.

Furthermore, don’t count out scripted programming from the Nordics just yet. Weeks after the WarnerMedia and Discovery deal closed in early April, the company appointed Rebecca Medbøe, a former editor-in-chief at Nordic public broadcaster NRK and consultant for Discovery, as its head of scripted for Warner Bros. Discovery in the Nordics. The executive will begin her role in August.

Enders, however, says expectations of the global streamers in Europe should be kept in check as time runs out on a “bonfire of capital.” The proof that the balance is already shifting, she suggests, is in HBO Max’s plan to relicense originals like “Beforeigners” to other broadcasters and platforms.

This could, in fact, mean that the HBO-Sky output deal for the U.K. — the legacy agreement that has so far prevented HBO Max from launching in Britain — could still be extended, in some form, beyond its 2025 expiry.

“All that mystery of, ‘Are HBO and Sky going to sign a new deal?’ ‘Is pay TV going to die in Europe?’ Well, that question is over,” says Enders. “There isn’t going to be the death of pay TV. These companies are going to be relicensing material that their aged 50-something audiences are really going to enjoy.”

Enders continues: “Anyone who thought that streaming would become the majority behavior by 2020, or indeed 2025, was simply crackers. There is a ridiculous over-optimism over streaming, over the capital markets’ willingness to fund this bonfire forever, and on the existence of 100 times the number of valuable scripts in the world in 2022 than what was possible in 2020.”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Jeremy Allen White Says 10 Years of ‘Shameless’ Left Him in ‘Upsetting Head Space’: ‘I Stopped Feeling Like an Actor’

Make no mistake, Jeremy Allen White loved playing Philip “Lip” Gallagher on “Shameless,” but playing the same character for 11 seasons and 134 episodes across 10 years certainly took its toll on the actor. “Shameless” ran on Showtime between 2011 and 2021. The role of Lip proved to be a breakthrough for White, but he told GQ magazine that he was left in an “upsetting head space” when the show came to an end after a decade.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Big Mistake#Central Europe#Nordics#Hbo Nordic#European#Warnermedia
TechRadar

Canceled: Netflix loses yet another iconic sci-fi series

Snowpiercer will end after the conclusion of its fourth season, it was confirmed over the weekend. The show was produced by US network TNT, but shown internationally on Netflix in every territory apart from the US and China. Snowpiercer is based on Parasite director Bong Joon-ho’s 2013 movie of the...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis is finally coming out in theaters this weekend. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
MOVIES
SFGate

‘Virgin River’ Season 4 Trailer Released by Netflix (TV News Roundup)

The official trailer for season 4 of “Virgin River,” the Netflix romantic drama based on the novels of Robyn Carr, has been released. “Virgin River” stars Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda Monroe, a nurse practitioner who accepts a job offer to move from Los Angeles to the titular North Carolina small town. The show follows Melinda as she adjusts to small town life and gets involved with romantic drama, particularly involving local restaurant owner Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson).
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
Country
Finland
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Verge

You might be able to bundle HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video again soon

A year after HBO left Amazon Prime Video, its streaming successor, HBO Max could be returning. Bloomberg is reporting that Amazon and HBO Max’s owner, Warner Bros. Discovery, are in talks to make it easier to subscribe to HBO Max directly from Amazon Prime. Before Warner Bros. Discovery had...
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (July 1)

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s here: the Stranger Things season 4 finale is now streaming on Netflix. As much as we’d like to harp on about the rest of this week’s offerings – which include Chris Pratt’s new Prime Video action series, The Terminal List, and a second season of top-draw Hulu comedy Only Murders in the Building – we’re fairly sure that the closing chapter to the penultimate season of arguably the best Netflix show around is the arrival set to drum up the most excitement among subscribers.
TV SHOWS
Cinemablend

Netflix Star Busisiwe Lurayi Is Dead At 36

Throughout the gigantic library of Netflix shows, a wide sampling of international programs has introduced audiences worldwide to some of their new favorite series. One such title is the South African comedy hit How to Ruin Christmas, which saw Busisiwe Lurayi’s Tumi spending one chaotic holiday after another with her family. Recently, the series had been announced for a third season, but that news now comes with an unfortunate caveat, as Lurayi has unexpectedly died at the age of 36.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

These Walmart Deals Are Giving Prime Day a Run for Its Money

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. There’s never been a better time to enhance your home entertainment experience or indulge in premium home goods, thanks to a whole new lineup of unbeatable deals rolled out by Walmart this week. Save big on Smart TVs and soundbars; air fryers and nutri-blenders; and even Apple devices like the 4th generation iPad Air and the best-selling Apple Watch Series 3.
SHOPPING
ComicBook

Seth MacFarlane Explains The Orville's Name Change on Hulu

After a long wait, The Orville is currently rolling out its third season on Hulu, it's new home after the jump from broadcasting on Fox. There's one difference in that, instead of simply being The Orville Season Three, the show's first season as a streaming exclusive is The Orville: New Horizons. There has never been any particular explanation offered for the subtitle until now. Seth MacFarlane is the creator of The Orville. He also stars in the series as Capt. Ed Mercer in addition to producing, writing, and directing. Speaking to Collider, MacFarlane explained where the idea came from for adding New Horizons to The Orville's name.
TV SERIES
Variety

These Amazon Devices Are All on Sale for Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. Ready to expand your smart home? Prime Day has you set with the year’s best deals on the retailer’s top-selling smart devices, from Echo  Echo Shows and Fire Tablets, to Kindle Paperwhites and Fire TVs. Here are the best gadgets to splurge (and save) on this year. As always, you need to be an Amazon Prime member to access the offers. An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 a month (or $7.49 a month for students). But if you aren’t already a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial here. Once you’re done...
ELECTRONICS
Variety

Emmys Snubs and Surprises: ‘Yellowstone’ Shut Out, ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Black-ish’ and More

Click here to read the full article. Welp, apparently the Emmys hate Westerns. The stunning lack of nominations for the popular and acclaimed series “Yellowstone” and “1883” were far from the only surprises in Tuesday morning’s Emmy nominations announcement, of course. Between the return of Emmy juggernaut “Succession” and the lack of previous winners like “The Crown” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” this year’s race was already primed for some unexpected nominations — and some surprising omissions. Two shows that weren’t overlooked, however: Season 3 of “Sex Education” and the inaugural season of “Heartstopper.” While both shows earned wide acclaim and major buzz,...
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix Announces New Comedy Series ‘Chad & JT Go Deep’ From Chad Kroeger and JT Parr

Click here to read the full article. Tom Allen (a.k.a. Chad Kroeger) and JT Parr are taking their comedic activism to Netflix in the newly announced series “Chad & JT Go Deep.” The series follows Kroeger and Parr as they take their activism to the streets of Southern California to spread awareness on important issues. However, when one of their causes inadvertently leads to their cancellation, they use their activism to win back the good graces and trust of the culture. “Chad & JT Go Deep” will premiere Tuesday, August 23. Kroeger and Parr have made a name for themselves by hitting...
TV SERIES
Variety

Despite Emmys Snub for Acting, Selena Gomez Still Lands in the History Books for ‘Only Murders in the Building’

We didn’t have to lose Selena to love Selena, but that’s the hand the Emmys dealt. Although Selena Gomez, the influential superstar of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” was unfortunately omitted from the lead actress in a comedy category, the 29-year-old executive producer is included among the team for outstanding comedy series, alongside her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

71K+
Followers
56K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy