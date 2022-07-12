ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Tiger Woods rips LIV golf in thoughtful rant about how it could hurt young players who make the move

By Charles Curtis
 1 day ago
Tiger Woods delivered quite the rant on the LIV Tour when asked about it on Tuesday morning at the 2022 British Open.

We’ve heard different angles taken when we’ve seen golfers rip LIV or talk about why they’re not playing. And for Woods? It’s all about young players and what not playing on the PGA Tour would look like.

“Some of these players may not ever get a chance to play in major championships,” he said. “That is a possibility. We don’t know that for sure yet … But that is a possibility, that some players will never, ever get a chance to play in a major championship, never get a chance to experience this right here, walk down the fairways at Augusta National.”

“That, to me, I just don’t understand,” he added.

He went on to wonder where’s “the incentive to practice” when there’s guaranteed money, or just 54 holes to play.

Check out the whole rant below and some video of it:

Spot on.

