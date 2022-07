If someone asked you to say the first word that came to mind when it comes to Denver, what would you say? Some of the most common answers would be mountains, the Colorado Avalanche and the unwritten rule that every man between the ages 22 and 26 has to grow a mustache. It wouldn’t be a first thought to think of Denver as a true foodie city. However, StarChefs is here to prove why that’s wrong.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO