ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckingham County, VA

Community remembers life of 6-year-old autistic boy found dead in Virginia

By Rolynn Wilson
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RaQ07_0gciyBhC00

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The community in Buckingham County gathered to remember the life of 6-year-old Landon “Waldy” Raber, who went missing and was later found dead Monday morning.

The family of Landon reported his disappearance and mentioned that he was diagnosed with autism and Down syndrome and was non-verbal.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Missing 6-year-old autistic boy in Buckingham County found dead

Landon’s family reported that he was last seen near the area of 4650 New Stone Road in Buckingham around 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 10. Local authorities, including all Buckingham County volunteer fire departments, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management Search and Rescue and Virginia State Police assisted in the search overnight.

Landon Raber. Credit: The AWARE Foundation, Inc.

“We were able to do everything from, you know, your widespread mainline searches just to cover that square footage in those big areas, to your focused efforts in the creek bottoms and things like that,” said Cody Davis, the Incident Commander and Chief of the Department of Emergency Services for Buckingham County.

The child was found dead in a pond on the property where he was last seen at 5:30 a.m., according to the county sheriff’s office. The overnight search was one of the most extensive that Davis had ever seen, but he credited the community for their eagerness to help.

“It was a lot to process in terms of space and size. And if we weren’t fortunate enough to have the amount of folks come out that we did, things would have been a little bit more difficult,” Davis said.

2 adults, 10 teens injured in Cumberland County single-vehicle crash

The Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office said an aerial drone and other resources, including a fixed-wing aircraft from Virginia State Police, were deployed for the search. There was also an immense amount of community support from the time of the search, with volunteers helping out to a gathering held at the family’s ice cream truck in Farmville, which was known for spreading awareness to autism and down syndrome.

“It does paint a perfect picture of Buckingham County as a community. We’re a very close-knit group that has its positives and its negatives, and I think last night was a glaring depiction of a positive,” Davis said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia man killed in Goochland crash on I-64

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 28-year-old Virginia man was killed Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Goochland County. Denzel T. Jones, a Buckingham County resident, was driving on the exit ramp from Interstate-64 east to Shannon Hill Road when he ran off the road, overcorrected and then struck a tree, according to Virginia State Police.
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Shots fired during Amherst Co. domestic incident; man in custody

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A man is facing multiple charges — including assaulting a family member and strangulation — following a domestic disturbance at an Amherst County home from Sunday. According to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Sunday, July 10...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Shooting at Dollar General leaves 1 dead, 1 arrested, Lynchburg Police say

UPDATE 11 p.m.: The Lynchburg Police Department says a man died at the hospital after being shot multiple times during a fight at a Dollar General Tuesday afternoon. According to police, 28-year-old Trevor Keith Weeks of Huddleston was shot in front of the Boonsboro Road store and taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, but did not survive.
LYNCHBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rescue, VA
State
Virginia State
Buckingham County, VA
Government
City
Community, VA
County
Buckingham County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Farmville, VA
cbs19news

Orange County murder trial begins

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A murder trial is getting underway in Orange County. Thirty-seven-year-old Brianna Knicely of Gordonsville is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 36-year-old James Manning. The crime occurred last June on Hamm Farm Road in Barboursville. The trial is scheduled to last through...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Police ask for help to find missing man

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help to find a missing man. According to police, 59-year-old John Milton Harris III has not been seen for about two weeks. He is a white man who is 5-foot-8 and has a medium build. Police say Harris...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WKBN

Virginia couple finds missing dog in Valley

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN)- A couple from Virginia has been reunited with their family dog who was several states away in Hubbard, Ohio. Jason Cooke of The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project was contacted by a family who found Tuffy early Friday morning outside of the Truck World store in Hubbard.
HUBBARD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Autistic#Virginia State Police#The County Sheriff
wchstv.com

Dog shot, hanged from tree in Virginia; Man charged

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Virginia man has been charged with a felony for torturing a dog. I’m heartbroken," said Donna Ripley, who owned the dog with Dennis Evans. "I miss her really bad. I’ve gotten to that point. First, the emotions were total heartbreak, confusion, total heartbreak."
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Virginia prosecutor takes leave for brain injury

RICHMOND, Va. — An elected prosecutor in central Virginia says a traumatic brain injury resulting from a fall earlier this year led her to step down temporarily from her job. Ann Cabell Baskervill, the commonwealth’s attorney for Dinwiddie County, disclosed the injury in a statement Sunday to the Richmond...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Chesterfield road closed after car hits power pole

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield was closed Monday after police said a car hit a power pole. The crash happened at 3800 Curtis Street at the train tracks. Police said the vehicle hit a power pole, and live wires blocked the road. The closure was expected to last until...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
Travel Maven

Hidden Virginia Beaches worth finding this Summer

Most people have heard of Virginia Beach, one of the most popular (and crowded) beaches on the east coast. However, Virginia is also home to many “local” beaches that are easily accessible and remain fairly hidden. You may be familiar with some of them but for the majority of Virginians and visitors, these aren’t the first locations that come to mind when heading to the beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Deadly Virginia church shooting under investigation

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in a church parking lot on Tuesday afternoon. Deputies say they responded to Saint Paul’s Baptist Church on Brookneal Highway at approximately 12:54 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5 for a report of a man lying in the entrance to the parking lot.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSET

Lynchburg woman claims CVS sold her a fraudulent gift card

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Lynchburg woman is working to get her money back after she said she bought a fraudulent gift card. Patricia Jackson paid $100 cash for an eBay gift card at the Langhorne Road CVS store on July 8. She got a receipt, validating that they...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Champion for Christ – Vernon Brewer

Vernon Brewer was the first graduate of Liberty University in 1973. There were eight transfer students eligible for graduation that year, which was the year before the first full graduating class. Liberty decided to have a commencement for those eight students, including Vernon, where his name was the first called. While a student, he majored in Religion/Youth Ministry, since he was actually the senior high school youth pastor on staff at the church at the time of finishing his degree. After graduating from Liberty, Vernon served five years as the associate director of Life Action Ministries, five years as the director of Light ministries, and ten years on staff at Liberty University as Dean of Students, Campus Pastor, and later VP of student affairs. In 1991, he left Liberty to start World Help, where he has been the president for the past 30 years, and now serves as the Founder of World Help, which is a Christian humanitarian organization serving the physical and spiritual needs of people in impoverished communities around the world. In 2009, he was named Liberty University Alumnus of the Year. In 2015, he was also inducted into his public high school’s hall of fame, where.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

37K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy