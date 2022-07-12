ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Japan has a crazy plan to create artificial gravity on the Moon

By Joshua Hawkins
BGR.com
BGR.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ea4hu_0gcixlJR00

Interest in putting humans back on the Moon has been making a comeback in recent years. From plans to take us back to the lunar surface, to plans that involve a literal space station orbiting our lunar body, there are a lot of projects centered around the Moon. So, it shouldn’t be much of a surprise to learn that Japan wants to create artificial gravity on the Moon.

This is Japan’s crazy plan to bring artificial gravity to the Moon

The proposal was outlined in a press release in July. And, to be honest, it looks like something right out of a science fiction movie. The plan, as proposed, consists of three main elements. The first element is called “The Glass”, and it aims to simulate artificial gravity on the Moon and Mars using centrifugal force.

Gravity on both the Moon and Mars are small percentages of what gravity is on Earth. And, with new reports showcasing how long-term exposure to space can lead to bone damage in astronauts, it’s important to find ways to alleviate a lot of those concerns. Building massive cones that simulate gravity on the Moon could help with that.

The company behind the cones designed them to have a radius of around 328 feet, and a height of 1,312 feet. They’ll complete a single rotation every 20 seconds, creating 1g worth of gravity for people inside. The researchers are currently targeting the second half of the 21st century for the construction of the Lunar Glass, which would create artificial gravity on the Moon.

Is it possible?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ywogv_0gcixlJR00
Concept art for a future Moon base network. Image source: ICON/SEArch+

Ultimately, creating artificial gravity on any kind of scale is going to be difficult. Especially when you start looking at the technological capabilities that we have right now. First, you have to consider that it has been decades since mankind last walked on the Moon. On top of that, we have to deliver all the supplies to the lunar surface. That’s an undertaking on its own.

From there, we need to have a place for people to stay and work on the actual construction of the Lunar Glass. Creating artificial gravity is intriguing, though. And the plan has other moving parts involved. Of course, targeting the back half of the century means waiting 50 to 70 years. It’s possible that technology might advance a bit by then.

But would it advance enough to create artificial gravity on the Moon and let us live there? I suppose we’ll find out.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

A mysterious rocket just slammed into the moon and no one knows who launched it

Space junk is a massive problem for NASA and other space agencies. Back in March, we reported on three tons of space junk hurtling towards the Moon. The junk was set to hit the side of the Moon facing away from our planet. Since those initial reports, more believe the junk was in fact a rocket that hit the Moon. The most intriguing part, though, is nobody wants to take the blame.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ohmymag.co.uk

NASA’s Mars rover has found ‘something unexpected’

The latest rover to roam around the Red Planet is Perseverance. It has been on Mars since February 18, 2021, and has collected plenty of data already. NASA posted a tweet with Perseverance’s latest find, the best part is they wrote it as if it was the rover tweeting.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Nasa Mars rover spots ‘unexpected’ piece of spacecraft on red planet

Nasa’s Mars rover has spotted an unexpected piece of spacecraft on the surface of the red planet.The Perseverance lander spotted “something unexpected”, it said: what seems to be a piece of metal that was tucked between Martian rocks.The Nasa team that controls the lander believes it is a piece of thermal blanket that probably dropped off Perseverance during its landing on the surface.It was probably part of the descent stage, Nasa said – the “rocket-powered jet pack” that lowered the rover down onto the planet when it arrived last year.Nasa does not know how the blanket would have made it...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Supermoon: What is July full moon phenomenon and when will it appear?

The full moon that rises on Wednesday evening will appear bigger and brighter than any other this year, as it coincides with the Moon’s closest approach to Earth.Known as a supermoon, the celestial spectacle will officially peak when the Moon is at its perigee at 9am GMT (5am EDT) on the morning of 13 July, 2022. To the casual skygazer, the Moon will also appear full for 24 hours either side of its perigee, though the best time to see the supermoon will either be before sunrise on Wednesday or after sunset. The supermoon will appear 14 per cent...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artificial Gravity#To The Moon
The Independent

Astronomers find a new planetary system close to Earth and are ‘optimistic’ there will be habitable worlds

Astronomers have found a new multiplanetary system just 33 light-years from our own planet.The system, now the closest known one to Earth, has two terrestrial planets orbiting a cool M-dwarf star, named HD 260655.The inner planet, HD 260655b, orbits the star every 2.8 days and is about 1.2 times as big as the Earth but is slightly denser, while the outer planet, HD 260655c, orbits every 5.7 days and is 1.5 times as big as the Earth, but is less dense.These planets are, unfortunately, not habitable; the planets orbit their star at too close a range, exposing them to...
ASTRONOMY
SlashGear

What's Actually Under The Moon's Surface, According To NASA

What's under the moon's surface? Well, you can go ahead and put your cheese grater away because it's not swiss, cheddar or Camembert. Like Earth, the Moon also has a crust, mantle, and core. However, the its center is made of iron and nickel, making it our solar system's second densest moon behind Io, one of the 79 moons circling Jupiter.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Riskiest Asteroid Known to Humankind in the Last Year Will Not Strike Earth for at Least 100 Years

Impact in 2052 ruled out as the European Space Agency (ESA) counts down to Asteroid Day. Just in time for worldwide Asteroid Day: a threatening space rock lingered at the top of risk lists around the globe for months, with a real chance of striking Earth on April 2, 2052. Now, ESA’s asteroid team working with experts at the European Southern Observatory (ESO) has officially removed ‘2021 QM1’ from their asteroid risk list, a result of skilled observations and analysis of the faintest asteroid ever observed with one of the most sensitive telescopes ever constructed.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
IFLScience

China Has Imaged The Whole Of Mars – And The Shots Are Mind-Blowing

China has completed its global imaging of Mars, fulfilling the prime missions of the robotic spacecraft Tianwen-1. The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, the main contractor for the Chinese National Space Administration (CNSA), announced the success of the mission on the Chinese social media platform Weibo on Wednesday, June 29. The mission has managed to pick up medium-definition images of the entire planet, as well as a number of high-definition images that glow with details and vibrant color.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

What planet is he on? Biden asks 'what the press is like' in faraway worlds after being shown first images from $10 billion Webb space telescope

President Joe Biden unveiled a stunning new image of distant galaxies on Monday night from NASA's James Webb space telescope - then promptly cracked a joke about reporters in those faraway places. The telescope, which cost the National Air and Space Administration roughly $10 billion, produced the sharpest, deepest image...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

China carries out successful test of giant SAIL that can change the orbit of dead rockets and satellites so they burn up in Earth's atmosphere and don't become space junk

In space no one can keep it clean, with the total mass of all objects in orbit said to equate to around 9,900 tonnes. To combat this, Chinese scientists have developed a huge sail, which they say can be used to change the orbit of dead rockets and satellites so they burn up in Earth's atmosphere and don't become space junk.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

These new Japanese space habitats defy gravity

There's no shortage of space habitat ideas, but how well they tackle the issues of gravity in space is not always clear. Now, researchers at Kyoto University have joined forces with contractor Kajima Corp. to develop gravity-defying habitats required for use on the Moon and Mars, complete with their own transportation system, according to a report by Japanese newspaper Asahi published on Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AOL Corp

NASA spacecraft finds that asteroid is just big ball pit

NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft had a mission in 2020: fly to Bennu, an asteroid about 200 million miles from earth, land briefly, collect a small sample, and return home. But its mission was thwarted, not by any Space Force situation or black hole anomaly, but by Bennu's surface, which is closer to a "plastic ball pit" than it is to a solid surface, NASA wrote in a new update.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BGR.com

BGR.com

331K+
Followers
9K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy