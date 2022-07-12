Experience live performance with Island Moving Company

HELSINKI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022-- Hang Oat Vanilla is Arctic Blue Beverages’ first mild alcoholic drink in the growing RTD (ready to drink) category. “Being true to our approach, we wanted to challenge the category and develop a product that hasn’t been done before. An oat-based RTD drink seemed like the right challenge for us,” says Valtteri Eroma, CEO of Arctic Blue Beverages. “The prize in the international competition is proof that we have succeeded in our product development”, Eroma adds. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713006016/en/ The jury of the IWSC competition evaluated the product as follows: “Creamy oat latte spiced with a hint of cinnamon giving a sweet Milky texture with lovely balance and oatmeal character and light fruity length.”

