Huntsville, AR

Rising costs push Watson Primary to cut supply lists

By Kayla Davis
 1 day ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than half of kids in Arkansas live in a household that struggles financially according to the group Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families .

Jennifer Roach, the principal at Watson Primary School, said each year families say they can’t pay for school supplies, but this year, the school is using the rest of its American Rescue Funds to buy each kid what’s needed for next school year.

Roach said they want to give students an even playing field when it comes to their school supplies. She also knows the cost of living is higher than it’s been in recent years and doesn’t want parents to have to cut back somewhere else.

Instead, they’re only asking parents to send their kids with a backpack, tissues and cleaning wipes, only if they can.

Roach said the feedback from parents has been positive.

“They were like ‘you don’t know the burden that this has just lifted off of our family’ and so very appreciative. I had a family come by and ask for school supply lists and it was such a nice feeling to say you know what, ‘you don’t have to worry about that,'” said Roach.

Roach calculated a Watson Primary first grader supply list adds up to one hundred dollars per student. She felt as though this amount was too much to ask families to pay right now.

“We have some families that have kids in every building, multiple kids in this building, and you know, when you times that by two or three kids, that’s a lot. We knew that they were already having to spend more money in groceries and gas costs,” said Roach.

This will be the only year the ARP funds will allow the school to cut its supply lists, but they’re hoping they can find another way for it to continue.

