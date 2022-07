HAMILTON — When A.J. Maddalena was called upon to pitch in relief of Ryan Anderson in the fifth inning, there was only one thing on the young hurler’s mind. “I didn’t want to let Ryan down and make sure he got the win,’’ said Maddalena after Hamilton/Northern Burlington came away with a hard-fought 4-2 win over Hopewell/Ewing in the Babe Ruth League Southern New Jersey 15-year-old State Tournament played on Bonnaci Field at Switlik Park.

BURLINGTON, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO