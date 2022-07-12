ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, IL

Plano aldermen want more enforcement of city fireworks rules

By Ethan Kruger
WSPY NEWS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral Plano aldermen say they want more police enforcement of fireworks rules around the Independence Day Holiday. Alderman Ben Eaton was among the city council members who spoke...

www.wspynews.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBBM News Radio

New ordinance will help prevent displacement for longtime South Side homeowners, Lightfoot says

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Mayor Lightfoot says an ordinance presented before the City Council would help ensure that some longtime South Side homeowners can stay put. The Mayor and City Department of Housing officials say the South Shore condo preservation pilot program would give South Shore condo associations the ability to apply for grants to address maintenance and repairs.
CHICAGO, IL
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper

‘Let me call you back’: Scammers constantly looking for victims, police advise, so be alert

“We do not consider ourselves to be susceptible to a scam,” a Woodstock woman wrote about her and her husband, “and yet we fell for it! We were embarrassed. …” […]. Larry Lough is editor of The Independent and reports local news. He has worked for community newspapers in Indiana, Illinois, and Iowa for the past five decades, and was a college journalism instructor for 17 years.
WOODSTOCK, IL
WSPY NEWS

Major road improvement bumps into suspension

For months, residents of Sandwich have waited for a major road improvement, but now they may wait longer. Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham provided this announcement to the Sandwich City Council this week. Sandwich Alderman Rich Robinson posed the question about funding effects with Latham’s reply. Your browser does not...
SANDWICH, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plano, IL
Plano, IL
Crime & Safety
City
North Aurora, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WSPY NEWS

Staffing issues impacting Kendall County Sheriff's Office

Kendall County Sheriff Dwight Baird says staffing issues are impacting his department. Baird spoke about it during a state of the county speech Tuesday in Yorkville. He says that people don't want to be police officers as much anymore. Since 2020 Baird says he's lost 36 staff members through retirement,...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Yorkville City Council approves ward map

After several months of discussion, the Yorkville City Council on Tuesday voted to approve a new ward map for the city. The redistricting is done after the Census. The point is to have about the same number of residents in each of the city's four wards. Each ward is represented on the city council by two aldermen.
YORKVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 men severely shocked while working on house in LaSalle County

STREATOR, Ill. - Five men were severely shocked and suffered electrical burns while working on a house Tuesday morning in LaSalle County. The workers, all in their mid to late 20s, were shocked while they were installing gutters on a home around 11 a.m. in the 1400 block of North 1659th Road, according to the Grand Ridge volunteer fire department.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Aldermen#Independence Day
WSPY NEWS

Man accused in Plattville murder to undergo fitness evaluation

The Plattville man accused of murdering his mother last month was formally charged in Kendall County Court Wednesday. 26-year-old Cody R. Sales, appeared in the courtroom of Judge Robert Pilmer via video chat for his arraignment. Sales' public defender entered pleas of not guilty to seven charges which include murder and cruelty to animals.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Threats made against Bridgeview music festival: police

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - Police are monitoring threats made towards the North Coast Music Festival. The annual event is held over Labor Day weekend in Bridgeview. Organizers say a Facebook post targeted at the music festival included racial slurs and a mention of violence. The person who made the threat has...
BRIDGEVIEW, IL
beltmag.com

Are West Chicago’s Radiation Worries Over?

This story was originally published by Borderless Magazine. Sign up for their newsletter to learn the latest about the Midwest’s immigrant communities. Sandra Arzola was relaxing in her West Chicago home one weekend in 1995, when she heard a knock at the door. Recently married, she shared the gray duplex with her husband, mom and sister, and family members were constantly coming and going. But when Sandra answered the door that day, what she learned would change how she looked at her home and suburban community forever.
WEST CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSPY NEWS

Oswego Fire Protection District handles two house fires

The Oswego Fire Protection District handled two home fires Tuesday afternoon. The first was in the 30th block of Bridgeview Drive in the Ogden Falls subdivision. Firefighters were called at around 4:30. There was a fire on the outside of the home that spread up a wall and into the garage. The fire was put out before it could spread further. Everyone was out of the home and no one was hurt. Damage is estimated at $30,000. The cause is under investigation.
OSWEGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Elmhurst man charged with spray-painting swastikas on homes, vehicles

ELMHURST, Ill. - An Elmhurst man has been charged with spray-painting swastikas on several homes and vehicles this year. Joel Jexie, 25, has been charged with three counts of a hate crime and one count of criminal damage to property. On Saturday, the Elmhurst Police Department received a call regarding...
ELMHURST, IL
WSPY NEWS

Oswego Fire Protection District tax referendum fails by two votes

The Oswego Fire Protection District proposal to add a .10% tax increase for additional equipment and personnel was again rejected by voters. The unofficial count from Kendall and Will counties as of Tuesday is 4,149 yes votes to 4,150 no votes. With the current numbers, the measure is short two votes of passing as it would fail on a tie.
OSWEGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

Highland Park parade shooting prosecutor says he expects additional charges to be filed

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A week after the deadly Highland Park parade shooting, the celebration of America that became a perilous fight for survival is now a search for justice. The rights being celebrated on July 4th are now being afforded to the 21-year-old charged in the mass shooting and questions are being asked about whether his parents should be legally liable for anything their son did.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WSPY NEWS

Five workers electrocuted in LaSalle County

Five workers were electrocuted while working on a home in the 1400 block of N. 1659th Road in LaSalle County, north of Streator, on Tuesday. A news release from the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office says it happened when one of the contractors struck a power line which came into contact with a gutter electrocuting and knocking down five people.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
WISN

Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old Highland Park victim is now critical

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The Roberts family provided an update on Cooper’s condition, which is now critical. Doctors said that one of his lungs is partially collapsed and that the 8-year-old victim is now fighting against a new infection. Monday’s esophageal procedure revealed that the tear in Cooper’s...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
1440 WROK

Explore A Village Dating Back To 1350 A.D. While Hiking In Illinois

Illinois is full of historical sites and landmarks dating back hundreds of years. Obviously, there is a lot of history in Chicago, there are the childhood homes of former United States presidents, and a lot of natural history as well. Did you know there are preserved villages dating back to the middle ages and even earlier in Illinois?
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy