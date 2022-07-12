Plano aldermen want more enforcement of city fireworks rules

The Oswego Fire Protection District handled two home fires Tuesday afternoon. The first was in the 30th block of Bridgeview Drive in the Ogden Falls subdivision. Firefighters were called at around 4:30. There was a fire on the outside of the home that spread up a wall and into the garage. The fire was put out before it could spread further. Everyone was out of the home and no one was hurt. Damage is estimated at $30,000. The cause is under investigation.

OSWEGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO