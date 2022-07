COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater 13u Red Birds baseball team split a doubleheader with Fremont on Wednesday night as they won the first game 8-2 but lost the night cap 9-8. Braydon Wilkens gave up two runs on four hits in the opening game. Austin Stepp had a double and a triple and scored three runs.

COLDWATER, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO