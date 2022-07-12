ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Lego Prime Day deal: Save 31% on this Fast and Furious set

By Jasper Pickering
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZXerH_0gciwtas00
Join the family with this vintage replica (The Independent)

Calling all bargain-hunters, today is the big day: Amazon Prime Day 2022 has officially landed and we’ve spotted this excellent deal on a Lego Fast and Furious set that’s suitable for both children and adults alike.

The 48-hour sales event sees huge savings across tech, home and kitchen appliances, alcohol, gaming, laptops, TVs and so much more. There are marvellous discounts on big-name brands including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, and Rimmel, to name but a few.

Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblog

Prime Day can feel overwhelming though, and it can be hard to tell if you’ve bagged yourself the best deal or not. But fear not, we’re on hand to help as your very own personal shoppers. Aside from our dedicated deal guides, our liveblog provides you with the instant deal updates, unrivalled savings, and expert advice on navigating the sale.

We’ll also be bringing you the best stand out offers – like this 40 per cent saving on the 154-piece Lego Fast and Furious set. So, if you want to find out how to save and secure yourself a bargain in the process, then keep reading the rest of the article below.

Lego ‘Fast and Furious’ Dom’s Dodge Charger set: Was £89.99, now £62.39, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mzZTX_0gciwtas00
(Amazon)

This replica of an original 1970 Dodge Charger is Dom Toretto’s car of choice in the Fast and Furious franchise (as played by Vin Diesel) and it’s not hard to see why in this miniature recreation. It features a V8 engine under the hood as well as two nitro bottles and a fire extinguisher in case things get a bit too hot.

At 31 per cent off, it would make a good gift or display piece for the car enthusiast in your life, and it’s a fairly simple build with 154 pieces.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on toys and home appliances, try the links below:

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2022

Your ultimate guide to Amazon Prime Day 2022 – For all the very best deals, across Apple AirPods to Simba mattresses, this is your one stop shop guide

Your ultimate guide to tech Prime Day offers – Our experts share insight into the gadgets to shop, from tablets to headphones

The top gaming discounts to shop this Amazon Prime Day – Any gaming heads will want to bookmark this guide, where we detail the best deals to shop

Best Amazon device deals this Prime Day – The tech giant is offering huge discounts on its own-brand devices, and we’ve got all the best deals rounded up

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch offers – Following the release of the latest Switch OLED late last year, we share the top deals for this year’s sales event

The Prime Day Apple deals to know – Whether you’re in the market for a MacBook or a shiny new iPad, read our guide for all the details

The fitness deals to snap up this Prime Day– From New Balance trainers to Sweaty Betty gym leggings, update your sports wardrobe for less

Best alcohol deals to shop this Amazon Prime Day – Whether you’re a vodka lover or whisky fanatic, we’re seeing some serious price cuts in the booze department

The top laptop discounts for Prime Day 2022 – We’ve spotted some unmissable savings on Dell, Lenovo, Surface and more

The best Amazon Prime Day TV deals – The shopping bonanza is the perfect time to snap up a seriously discounted 4K or OLED telly

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

These 53 Amazon Prime Day Deals are Under $100 and About to Expire

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. After weeks of anticipation and plenty of early deals, Prime Day is here. Or, at least, it was. The massive Amazon sale kicked off yesterday morning, bringing deals and discounts galore on a huge selection of tech, home goods, appliances and more. Things are starting to wind down now though, but as we reach the back end of Day 2 there are still deals worthy of your time.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day 2022 – live: When is it and what are the best early deals?

Calling all bargain-hunters: Amazon Prime Day 2022 is just four days away – taking place between 12 and 13 July. The two-day sale event sees huge savings across tech, home and kitchen appliances, alcohol, gaming, laptops, TVs and so much more. As well as huge discounts on big-name brands, including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, and Rimmel. And luckily, early deals kicked off on 21 June and continue to roll in.
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Diesel
The Independent

Woman finds $300 and note in Coach purse she bought for $7 at thrift store: ‘Be a Martha’

A woman documented her experience finding $300 in inheritance money, and a note from the previous owner, inside of a Coach bag that she purchased at a thrift store for $6.99.Lynora, who goes by the username @marthainfused on TikTok, uploaded the now-viral video to the app over the weekend.In the clip, the TikToker began by telling viewers she couldn’t wait to show them what she found inside the purse she bought at the Salvation Army and showed the $6.99 price tag.Lynora then opened the bag to show the inside, which was slightly stained from use, while noting that she purchased...
TV & VIDEOS
BobVila

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Tool Deals You Can Already Shop

With Amazon Prime Day 2022 just weeks away from July 12 to 13, it’s time to start planning for the best deals you want to shop. While there will be deep discounts in almost every category from tech to furniture, DIYers and homeowners looking to build or upgrade their workshop can rest assured there will be plenty of amazing tool deals, as well.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Appliances#Amazon Prime Day#Fitness#This Fast And Furious#Apple Samsung#Kitchenaid#Lego Fast And Furious#Dodge#The Fast And Furious
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day fan deal: Stay cool, there’s 45 per cent off this IndyBest approved appliance

Summer is here and with the current weather forecast stipulating that it’s only going to get warmer, it’s about time you invested in this season’s hottest commodity: a fan.And what better time to do so than on Amazon Prime Day 2022 – the sale period that will help you save on everything from tech, TVs, gaming and laptops, to fitness, alcohol, home appliances and more. But you’ll need to be quick, as the event ends midnight tonight.But our main concern here is how to make sure you’re staying as cool as a cucumber this summer. And luckily, we’ve only gone...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Shopping
ZDNet

Save $31 on the AuKing mini projector for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is still happening today, which means you can get great deals on the tech you've been eyeing. If you're working with a budget under $100, the AuKing mini projector is now 31% off at $68.84. With over 19,000 reviews on Amazon at an average rating of 4.3...
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

The Best Dyson Deals Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022: Save on Vacuums and Air Purifiers

Amazon's 48-hour Prime Day event will be here in just a few days, which also means that other retailers have already started dropping prices with competing Prime Day deals. These discounts are just as good as Amazon's — if not better — making now the best time to save on big ticket items for your home. Dyson especially has incredible early Amazon Prime Day deals on vacuums and air purifying fans.
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

The best tech deals we could find on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon hosted its first Prime Day sale on July 15, 2015, to commemorate the company's 20th anniversary. The shopping event has been held annually ever since. This year's 48-hour Prime Day kicks off on July 12 and runs through July 13 for Prime members in more than 20 countries including the US, Canada, Australia, China, Japan, Mexico and the UK.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Gloomhaven board game is 45% off for Prime Day – and it’s our gaming writer’s favourite

If you’re struggling in the heat (there’s currently 45 per cent off one of our favourite fans), we’d recommend taking your mind off it with a board game. And, luckily, we’ve found a Prime Day deal just for you. Amazon’s two-day shopping bonanza is home to a seriously impressive range of discounts across everything from home appliances, fitness and alcohol, to TVs and gaming – but you’ll need to be quick because the sale ends at midnight. With gaming in mind, though, if you prefer to take things off-screen and to your tabletop instead, there’s currently 45 per cent off Gloomhaven,...
HOBBIES
The Independent

Philips electric kettle Amazon Prime Day deal: 42% off this snazzy modern-looking model

Even the best of us can go a little wild on Amazon Prime Day – the discounts can feel too good to miss out on, after all.But, while we’ve learnt our lesson one time too many – we say, spying a once used popcorn machine in our kitchen cupboard – it’s the everyday essentials we really want to champion during the 48-hour flash sale.TVs, laptops, coffee machines, vacuum cleaners and more have all been given a huge price cut, and there’s no buyer’s remorse when you’re sitting down to 4K viewing each night, or whipping up dirt off the floor...
ELECTRONICS
ohmymag.co.uk

Google issues massive warning to Gmail users

Google has issued an urgent warning to millions of Gmail users after it identified a weird bug that attaches a sender warning to every email received, Forbes reports. The company first noticed the bug last Thursday and has since been working to find a fix. Bug attack. If you were...
INTERNET
The Independent

The Independent

743K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy