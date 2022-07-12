Lego Prime Day deal: Save 31% on this Fast and Furious set

Join the family with this vintage replica (The Independent)

Calling all bargain-hunters, today is the big day: Amazon Prime Day 2022 has officially landed and we’ve spotted this excellent deal on a Lego Fast and Furious set that’s suitable for both children and adults alike.

The 48-hour sales event sees huge savings across tech, home and kitchen appliances, alcohol, gaming, laptops, TVs and so much more. There are marvellous discounts on big-name brands including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, and Rimmel, to name but a few.

Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblog

Prime Day can feel overwhelming though, and it can be hard to tell if you’ve bagged yourself the best deal or not. But fear not, we’re on hand to help as your very own personal shoppers. Aside from our dedicated deal guides, our liveblog provides you with the instant deal updates, unrivalled savings, and expert advice on navigating the sale.

We’ll also be bringing you the best stand out offers – like this 40 per cent saving on the 154-piece Lego Fast and Furious set. So, if you want to find out how to save and secure yourself a bargain in the process, then keep reading the rest of the article below.

Lego ‘Fast and Furious’ Dom’s Dodge Charger set: Was £89.99, now £62.39, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This replica of an original 1970 Dodge Charger is Dom Toretto’s car of choice in the Fast and Furious franchise (as played by Vin Diesel) and it’s not hard to see why in this miniature recreation. It features a V8 engine under the hood as well as two nitro bottles and a fire extinguisher in case things get a bit too hot.

At 31 per cent off, it would make a good gift or display piece for the car enthusiast in your life, and it’s a fairly simple build with 154 pieces.

