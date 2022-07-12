ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man beats to death his landlord and lover after she tries to evict him

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h5VVI_0gciwmf100
Valerie Heaney was killed in her home by her tenant on 3 April (Valerie Heaney)

A 43-year-old man on Tuesday pleaded guilty to beating his landlady and occasional lover to death with a hockey stick for sending him an eviction letter in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Valerie Heaney, 64, was isolating at her Bromley home due to Covid-19 when the accused, identified as Elliot Ajay Prakash, battered her to death on 3 April.

Heaney’s body was discovered in the hallway of her house a day later.

The woman, who had lived in the house for decades, was reportedly a carer at a service provider for people with intellectual disabilities. Heaney turned her home into a boarding house following her husband Gavin’s death nearly 13 years ago.

On 3 April, they were watching rugby on television when a heated argument began. She then wrote a letter asking Prakash to evacuate within a week and cited his “ongoing abuses and threats” toward her.

When he threw the letter away, she sat down to write another letter, in which she said that Prakash had told her: “I’ll see you end up in the ground with your daughter.”

Her daughter Natasha, who had Down’s syndrome, died in 2021.

Heaney was sitting at the dinner table around 5pm, when teh accused attacked her with a hockey stick, according to New Zealand-based news website Stuff.

She tried to escape but was dragged back into the hallway, where she eventually died.

On 4 April, Mr Prakash left for work at 6am. On returning home in the evening, he called the police and claimed that he returned to blood on the door.

When the police arrived, the accused denied killing Heaney, while describing her as a “very good, caring, loving person”.

Authorities initially treated her death as “unexplained” but upgraded it to a homicide inquiry following an autopsy.

Prakash was arrested and charged with murder shortly after. The accused was arraigned before the high court on Tuesday and will be sentenced on 9 September.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Anaesthetist 'who raped a pregnant woman while she was drugged and undergoing a caesarean in Brazil carried out identical attacks on two other mothers the same day', police fear

An anaesthetist who allegedly raped a pregnant woman during a C-section may have carried out attacks on two more mothers on the same day. Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 32, was arrested on suspicion of rape after he was allegedly secretly filmed orally raping a woman after he heavily sedated her at the Hospital da Mulher in São João de Meriti, Rio de Janeiro.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Intellectual Disabilities#Murder#Violent Crime
Daily Mail

Chris Dawson was so 'OBSESSED' with his teen babysitter he went as her formal date to the school he taught at and would threaten boys who liked her, court told

A cunning husband infatuated with his teenage lover and babysitter laid out a number of dominoes leading to the murder of Lynette Dawson in 1982, a judge has been told. In the NSW Supreme Court on Tuesday, crown prosecutor Craig Everson SC argued that Christopher Michael Dawson, now 73, had killed his wife on January 8 or 9, 1982 after numerous attempts to start a relationship with his former high school student, known as JC, had failed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
New Zealand
Daily Mail

British woman whose father was falsely arrested for raping her in Crete says she fears her attacker will strike other UK tourists after botched investigation

A British woman whose own father was falsely accused of raping her while on holiday in Crete has warned other women visiting the island not to go out alone. Tammi Forsythe – who bravely waived her right to anonymity – fears her attacker will strike again after a botched police investigation into her terrifying assault by Greek police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Groom filmed punching his bride when she beat him at a game during their wedding in Uzbekistan is charged with 'petty hooliganism' and faces just 15 days in jail after pair 'reconciled'

A spiteful groom who punched his wife in the head on their wedding day after she beat him at a party game has been charged over the attack. The man, who has not been named, beat his betrothed after she won a race to unwrap sweets that had been organised by guests at their wedding in the southern region of Surkhandaryo on June 6, with footage going viral online.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'She's a prisoner in her own body': Florida family sues Southwest Airlines after claiming disabled daughter, 25, was thrown from wheelchair and left paralyzed from the neck down

A Florida family has filed a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines, claiming that their disabled daughter's life drastically changed when she was ejected from a wheelchair while boarding a flight, leaving her paralyzed from the neck down. Gabrielle Assouline, 25, was boarding a Southwest flight at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Russian woman, 24, who had 21 babies via surrogate with a Turkish millionaire, 57, said she 'can't stand the silence' after he was arrested on money laundering charges (but at least she has 16 nannies to help out!)

A former stripper who's had 22 surrogate babies with her millionaire husband revealed she is facing an uncertain future after he was arrested for money laundering. Kristina Ozturk, 24, who lives in Batumi, Georgia, spent more than €168,000 on surrogates between March 2020 and July 2021, and spends more than €90,000 a year on 16 live-in nannies.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Police hunt three rapists who attacked a young woman as she walked through green in late-night attack

A major police hunt for three rapists is underway tonight after a young woman was attacked as she walked through local gardens. The three men ambushed and raped the victim as she walked through the grass area between Nutfield Road and Battlebridge Lane, known as Crossways Rest Gardens, in Merstham, Surrey, between 10.50pm and 11.45pm on Thursday night.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

743K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy