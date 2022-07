Mickey Rourke has labelled Tom Cruise “irrelevant” and says he has “no respect” for the actor.

“That doesn’t mean sh** to me,” the actor said when asked how it felt to see Cruise at the top of the box office charts with Top Gun: Maverick.

“I think he’s irrelevant in my world,” Rourke concluded, after reeling off a number of other famous stars whose work he does respect.