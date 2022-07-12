ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

NYPD: Man accused of fatally stabbing homeless man, assaulting 2 others in Manhattan

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vDndz_0gciwSxN00

Police say the suspect wanted for killing a homeless man last week in Manhattan is connected to attacking at least two other homeless people.

The suspect allegedly stabbed a sleeping man in the stomach in Greenwich Village on July 5, according to officials. The 34-year-old victim was taken to a hospital where he died.

On July 8, the suspect stabbed another sleeping man in the stomach on a bench in Midtown. That victim is in stable condition at this time.

The most recent attack took place early Monday morning inside a playground on the Upper East Side. The man in question allegedly stabbed a 28-year-old man in the stomach as he slept on a park bench. That victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact police.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

23-Year-Old Woman Shoved Into Manhattan Apartment in Rape Attempt: NYPD

Police are looking for a man they say shoved a 23-year-old woman into her Manhattan apartment and tried to rape her over the weekend, authorities say. The attacker approached the woman in her apartment building, near 11th Street and Third Avenue, shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday, according to officials. He then pushed her into her apartment and tried to rape her before running off with her wallet, police said.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Upper East Side, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
1010WINS

Father, son shot in dispute over parking spot on Brooklyn street

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A father and son were shot on a Brooklyn street Tuesday evening after getting into a dispute over a parking spot, officials said. The dispute soon turned bloody when the unidentified man whipped out a firearm and shot the pair at approximately 6:47 p.m. on 95th Street near Rutland Road in East Flatbush, police said.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

NYPD: 3 dead in 3 separate Brooklyn shootings within 12 hours

The NYPD is investigating three separate shooting incidents that occurred in the last 24 hours in Brooklyn. The first shooting incident took place Tuesday at 9:13 p.m. at 350 Blake Ave. Officers found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was later pronounced dead after being transported to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center. No arrests have been made.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Police arrest man in death of Bronx woman found with plastic bag over her head

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police arrested a man on murder charges Wednesday, more than two months after he allegedly killed a woman in the Bronx. Police found the body of 34-year-old Norayshma Fernandez inside an Ogden Avenue apartment on May 7, officials said. They’d been called there because of a bad smell. When they got into the apartment, they found Fernandez on the floor with a plastic bag over her head.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Homelessness#Greenwich Village#Violent Crime
PIX11

Man charged in alleged hate-fueled assault in Rockefeller Center

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 40-year-old New Yorker accused of a hate-fueled attack on two women inside a Manhattan subway station is now charged with two counts each of assault as a hate crime and aggravated harassment as a hate crime. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Derrick Johnson’s indictment Wednesday. Johnson is accused of […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Homeless
6abc

5 dead in 4 hours in shootings

Five men were killed in separate shootings that erupted on the streets of New York City during a violent four-hour streak, police said. The slayings occurred between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 1 a.m. Wednesday, including three in the city's Brooklyn borough and two in the Bronx, according to the New York Police Department.
BROOKLYN, NY
KRMG

Five people fatally shot in four hours in New York City

NEW YORK — Five men were killed in separate shootings that erupted on the streets of New York City during a violent four-hour streak, police said. The slayings occurred between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 1 a.m. Wednesday, including three in the city's Brooklyn borough and two in the Bronx, according to the New York Police Department.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Shooting Victim Thought ‘It Was Fireworks’

Police are seeking help from the public to identify and locate a gunman who opened fire outside an Astoria café early Friday morning. Cops said a 33-year-old Brooklyn man was shot one time in the right foot in the gunfire after he left Café Baltazar at 43-03 Broadway in Astoria on July 8th.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

News 12

91K+
Followers
30K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy