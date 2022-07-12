NYPD: Man accused of fatally stabbing homeless man, assaulting 2 others in Manhattan

Police say the suspect wanted for killing a homeless man last week in Manhattan is connected to attacking at least two other homeless people.

The suspect allegedly stabbed a sleeping man in the stomach in Greenwich Village on July 5, according to officials. The 34-year-old victim was taken to a hospital where he died.

On July 8, the suspect stabbed another sleeping man in the stomach on a bench in Midtown. That victim is in stable condition at this time.

The most recent attack took place early Monday morning inside a playground on the Upper East Side. The man in question allegedly stabbed a 28-year-old man in the stomach as he slept on a park bench. That victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact police.