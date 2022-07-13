ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 7 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals for a Healthier Home

By Bojana Galic
Shopping for items that improve your health may not be the most exciting way to splurge on Amazon Prime Day. But the holiday (Christmas in July, anyone?) is actually the perfect time to snag a few must-have items for your sleep, hygiene and healthy-cooking routine.

We scoured the sale to find the best health deals this year. Save your time and money and add these to your cart ASAP.

1. BestOffice Home Office Ergonomic Desk Chair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z2mr0_0gciwPJC00

Many people spend a big chunk of their day seated at a desk, and without proper posture , you may find yourself growing more and more uncomfortable there. Ergonomic office chairs provide the back support needed for long days and can be fully adjusted so you can get the proper setting for your height (hint: You want your knees at a 90-degree angle).

2. Shark NV752 Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WCWSS_0gciwPJC00

Struggle with seasonal allergies ? A vacuum with a HEPA filter can make a pretty big difference. This Shark vacuum has a complete anti-allergen seal and traps more than 99.9 percent of dust and allergens lying around your home.

The dust cup has a large capacity, too, so this machine is suitable for small and large homes alike. And it has a special tool to help you clean those tight crevices, as well as a self-cleaning Pet Power Brush that's designed to remove stubborn pet hair or dirt from carpeted stairs and upholstery.

What's more: More than 8,000 reviewers have given the vacuum a five-star rating, and it's one of the best deals on this list at $100 off the regular price.

3. Ninja SP201 Digital Air Fry Pro Countertop 8-in-1 Oven

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25oPIS_0gciwPJC00

If you haven't already invested in an air fryer , now is the time. After all, who doesn't want to enjoy crispy fries or nuggets with a fraction of the oil?

This machine also works as a toaster oven, and it has an extra-large capacity, so you can bake something as large as a 13-inch pizza or toast up to nine slices of bread at the same time.

4. Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PQM16_0gciwPJC00

There's nothing wrong with treating yourself to the occasional smoothie out. But pricey beverages can add up quickly, and they're often loaded with added sugar or preservatives.

Making your breakfast smoothies at home is generally cheaper and more nutritious — and with a Vitamix, way more fun. These powerful machines are practically blender royalty and you don't have to stop at smoothies. You can try your hand at homemade ice cream or soups.

The best part? These blenders are self-cleaning. All you have to do is drizzle in a drop of dish soap, add some water and turn it on.

5. Philips Stainless Sparkling Water Maker Soda Maker Machine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yqkrh_0gciwPJC00

One simple way to cut back on sugar or alcohol is to swap sodas and cocktails for sparkling water. And with this soda water maker, you won't even need to make a trip to the grocery store.

You can get experimental with some at-home fizzy mocktails or just toss some frozen fruit into a cold glass of soda water for a simple sip.

6. Zinus 8-Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kl48b_0gciwPJC00

With nearly 100,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, it's safe to say the Zinus memory foam mattress is a fan favorite. And now, you can get it for a fraction of the original cost. Choose between different mattress heights to customize your ideal bed.

7. Philips UV Light Sanitizer Box

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LrDnf_0gciwPJC00

This sanitizer box helps to safely clean your most frequently touched products, like your cell phone, keys and wallet. You can clean multiple products at once — even baby bottles and toys. The box is friendly for small spaces, too, and easily fits on a book shelf or coffee table.

