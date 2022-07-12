Bicyclist struck, killed by car on 13 Mile Road in Warren

WARREN (WWJ) -- A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a car in Warren on Tuesday morning.

WWJ Newsradio 950's Mike Campbell, who is on the scene, says the bike was in the right lane on eastbound 13 Mile Road.

As the Warren police are conducting their investigation, 13 Mile Road between Heritage Parkway and Mound Road is closed, just east of Ryan.

It's unknown if the car that hit the bicyclist fled the scene or is cooperating with police.

The identity of the victim is unknown.

Additional details have not been released at this time.