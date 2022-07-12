ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, MI

Bicyclist struck, killed by car on 13 Mile Road in Warren

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 1 day ago

WARREN (WWJ) -- A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a car in Warren on Tuesday morning.

WWJ Newsradio 950's Mike Campbell, who is on the scene, says the bike was in the right lane on eastbound 13 Mile Road.

As the Warren police are conducting their investigation, 13 Mile Road between Heritage Parkway and Mound Road is closed, just east of Ryan.

It's unknown if the car that hit the bicyclist fled the scene or is cooperating with police.

The identity of the victim is unknown.

Additional details have not been released at this time.

Detroit police officer nearly run over by driver of stolen SUV, authorities looking for suspects

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking for tips from the community after an officer was nearly run down by a driver in a stolen vehicle on Tuesday afternoon. It all unfolded at a Sunoco gas station near Plymouth and Wyoming on the city’s west side when undercover officers in the area noticed two stolen cars parked at the gas station, according to a report from Fox 2.
DETROIT, MI
All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

