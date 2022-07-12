ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

16 counties in CDC’s worst level for COVID-19

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=256Vyv_0gcivEse00
Getty Images

DENVER (KDVR) — After COVID-19 rates saw a small spike last week, the state’s COVID-19 levels are back down slightly over the last seven days.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved 16 counties into the high level for community transmission:

  1. Adams County
  2. Arapahoe County
  3. Bent County
  4. Boulder County
  5. Broomfield County
  6. Denver County
  7. Douglas County
  8. Jefferson County
  9. Kiowa County
  10. La Plata County
  11. Larimer County
  12. Montezuma County
  13. Pitkin County
  14. Rio Blanco County
  15. San Juan County
  16. Summit County

The CDC said communities with a high level of COVID-19 transmission should do the following:

  • Wear a mask indoors in public
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

As of Monday, the state’s seven-day positivity rate was 12.11%, which is down slightly from 12.61% one week ago. Positivity rate measures the amount of COVID positive tests to the total amount of tests taken.

Overall, 31 counties saw an increase in COVID-19 positivity, 26 counties saw a decrease, two counties stayed the same, and five counties administered fewer than 10 tests.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, incidence rates are also down slightly over the last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H9L1L_0gcivEse00
CDPHE 7/11/22

Here’s a look at positivity rates for every county over the last seven days:

Adams: 14.1% (down)

Alamosa: 7.6% (down)

Arapahoe: 13.3% (down)

Archuleta: 15.1% (up)

Baca: 0.0% (same)

Bent: 10.3% (up)

Boulder: 13.4% (down)

Broomfield: 14.2% (down)

Chaffee: 22.4% (up)

Cheyenne: 0.0% (down)

Clear Creek: 28.6% (up)

Conejos: 7.5% (down)

Costilla: 25.7% (up)

Crowley: 2.3% (down)

Custer: 25.6% (up)

Delta: 5.1% (up)

Denver: 12.2% (up)

Dolores: Fewer than 10 tests over last week

Douglas: 14.1% (up)

Eagle: 29.1% (up)

El Paso: 13.4% (down)

Elbert: 12.5% (down)

Fremont: 7.4% (up)

Garfield: 11.5% (up)

Gilpin: 8.3% (down)

Grand: 14.3% (down)

Gunnison: 5.6% (up)

Hinsdale: Fewer than 10 tests over last week

Huerfano: 6.2% (up)

Jackson: Fewer than 10 tests over last week

Jefferson: 11.8% (up)

Kiowa: Fewer than 10 tests over last week

Kit Carson: 0.0% (down)

La Plata: 14.7% (down)

Lake: 27.8% (down)

Larimer: 12.7% (down)

Las Animas: 2.1% (down)

Lincoln: 13% (up)

Logan: 3.8% (down)

Mesa: 6.6% (down)

Mineral: Fewer than 10 tests over last week

Moffat: 11.2% (down)

Montezuma: 12.6% (up)

Montrose: 4.1% (down)

Morgan: 3.1% (up)

Otero: 3.5% (up)

Ouray: 7.4% (down)

Park: 26.9% (up)

Phillips: 40% (up)

Pitkin: 19.9% (up)

Prowers: 18.6% (up)

Pueblo: 9% (up)

Rio Blanco: 14.4% (up)

Rio Grande: 4.5% (down)

Routt: 12.9% (down)

Saguache: 20% (up)

San Juan: 40% (down)

San Miguel: 37.3% (up)

Sedgwick: 0.0% (same)

Summit: 25.7% (up)

Teller: 11.6% (up)

Washington: 9.5% (up)

Weld: 13.3% (up)

Yuma: 2.1% (down)

What is the positivity percent?

According to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the percent positive is exactly what it sounds like: the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that are actually positive, or: (positive tests)/(total tests) x 100%. The percent positive (sometimes called the “percent positive rate” or “positivity rate”) helps public health officials answer questions such as:

  • What is the current level of SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) transmission in the community?
  • Are we doing enough testing for the amount of people who are getting infected?

The percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet, Johns Hopkins shared.

