Plans, concept of new Beatrice prekindergarten to fifth grade facility revealed

By Doug Kennedy
News Channel Nebraska
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEATRICE – The drawings and plans for the new prekindergarten to fifth grade facility in Beatrice were reviewed by the Beatrice Board of Education, Monday night. The two-level school will be built on land the district owns, off Lincoln Street in east Beatrice….with bonds for the facility paid through use of...

southeast.newschannelnebraska.com

klkntv.com

Neighbors rally against the demolition of historic Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Wednesday afternoon, the Preservation Association of Lincoln rallied outside the historic Miller home near 27th Street and Sheridan Boulevard. “It’s just a travesty to see something this gorgeous and this beautiful in the neighborhood destroyed,” said neighbor Mark Daharsh. “It has so much wonderful history, and the architecture is just unsurpassed.”
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Bid approved to continue exterior preservation at Gage County Courthouse

BEATRICE – Gage County officials have approved a bid to continue exterior preservation work at the county’s historic courthouse. The county supervisors Wednesday approved the bid of Masonry Construction, Inc. for a total of $139,313. Board member Dave Swavely, who chairs the county’s building and grounds committee indicated...
klkntv.com

23 events across Nebraska happening this weekend

Lincoln, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s almost the weekend, so it’s time to start making plans for how to spend the two days off. Whether you’re looking for an all-ages event or something 21+, there’s plenty of weekend activities across the state. OMAHA:. Late Night at...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln middle school teacher killed in southeast Nebraska crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A middle school teacher was killed Sunday in a rollover crash near Sterling, which is southeast of Lincoln, authorities say. William Hall, 29, was killed in the one-vehicle crash. It was reported around 1:23 a.m. at the intersection of 609 Avenue and 732nd Road, according...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Syracuse approves pay raises, cemetery mapping, assistant fire chief

SYRACUSE – The Syracuse City Council is putting new limitations on ATVs, named a new assistant fire chief, approved salary increases and authorized satellite mapping of Park Hill Cemetery. Golf Carts and ATV/UTVs are becoming more popular on the streets of Syracuse. The city council created an ordinance that...
klin.com

Ground Broken On WarHorse Casino In Southwest Lincoln

Lincoln residents are one step closer to being able to play games of chance and wager on sports. Ground was broken Tuesday morning on the WarHorse Casino at Lincoln Race Course. Lance Morgan is president and CEO of Ho-Chunk, Inc, the parent company of the casino, and says they expect...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Vandals Target Lincoln Elementary School

A fire alarm sent Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue to Morley Elementary School at 6880 Monterey Drive around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning. Crews arrived to find no fire but it appeared that a fire extinguisher had been discharged in the hallway. Other vandalism included damage to an exit sign, interior windows in the library were broken, a ceramic bust had been broken, and there as damage to drywall in the library.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Janky to Swanky tests Otoe County crafters

SYRACUSE - After following the Janky to Swanky challenge on social media, Jody Wichman mentioned it to her friend Sheryln Damme and both women went to the Otoe County Ag Society about making it a fair event for open class competitors. They invited residents to bring their janky items to...
Mark Elworth Jr

Where to find Amethyst in Lincoln Nebraska

Amethyst Cathedrals(Photo Credit: IGM) The best priced and quality Amethyst is at Midwest Stones located inside The Aardvark Antique Mall. Midwest Stones is open 7 days a week, 9am-8pm inside the Aardvark Antique Mall, Display Cases #368, 387, 420, 436, 437, 470, and 487, 5800 Arbor Street, Lincoln NE, 68517.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

LPD Officer Receives Mayor’s Award Of Excellence

A Lincoln Police Officer was presented with the Mayor’s award of Excellence for April, 2022 for her efforts in extending the life of an elderly woman who had suffered a medical emergency. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird presented the award to Officer Jennifer Hurley, who has been with the department...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Auburn denies hobbyist permit for renter

AUBURN – A request for a hobbyist permit in Auburn died at Monday’s city council meeting for lack of action. Braxton Sutton had requested the permit to keep a vehicle at property he rents at 1213 21st St., which would have been valid for 180 days. Sutton did...
AUBURN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln Police officer awarded for a rescue

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A police officer in Lincoln is being recognized after she rescued a woman having a stroke. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird presented the Mayor's Award of Excellence to Lincoln Police officer Jennifer Hurley on Monday. The awards recognize city employees who consistently provide exemplary service and work that...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Clyde C. Stoll, 96, Nebr. City

Clyde C. Stoll, 96, passed away on July 11, 2022, at his home in Nebraska City surrounded by his daughters and family. Clyde Chester Stoll was born on May 9, 1926, in Dunbar, Nebraska to Joseph William and Ruth Esther (Willliams) Stoll. Upon graduation from Nebraska City High School, Clyde was drafted in the Navy where he fought in the Pacific Campaign upon the USS AMMEN. Honorably discharged, Clyde hitchhiked upon dirt roads from Kansas City back to Nebraska City after war’s end.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Syracuse Council meets Monday night

SYRACUSE – The resignation of Syracuse Parks and Recreation supervisor Jill Crook is on the agenda for the Syracuse City Council meeting on Monday. The agenda also includes the ages for UTV and ATV drivers. Ordinances pertain to grass length, parking, and animals, will be up for discussion under...
News Channel Nebraska

Three years later, Catfish Kolby's legend continues to grow

WEEPING WATER - Three years ago, Kolby Nash--better known today as Catfish Kolby--was in his kitchen with a mixing bowl, experimenting with different combinations of items he found in the cabinets, trying to create the perfect catfish bait. Little did he know he would end up creating one of the...
WEEPING WATER, NE
1011now.com

Lancaster County COVID-19 Risk Dial rises to high risk

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Lancaster-County Health Department’s COVID-19 Risk Dial rose to low-orange (high-risk) on Tuesday. The dial has not been in orange since the week of Feb. 23. The change indicates that the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on our community is high and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln, LPS spending hundreds of thousands more on gas in 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - City vehicles drive millions of miles each year and the Lincoln Public School district has dozens of bus routes traversing the city year round, and the costs to keep those vehicles on the roads are pushing budgets to the brink. More than 500 vehicles owned by...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Railroaders rally in Lincoln to urge BNSF to reach union contract

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Railroad ralliers were standing outside Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad on Sunday in the Haymarket, calling on BNSF and the unions to agree on a contract. Railroad workers across the country have been working without a contract since 2019. They are pushing for better pay,...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Citians invited to join the cast of Snack Shack

NEBRASKA CITY – Snack Shack creators told the Hot Topics forum Wednesday that all of Nebraska City is encouraged to seek a spot in the cast and hometown Director Adam Rehmeier says they will have a role in how the story is told. The storyline is set in 1991,...
News Channel Nebraska

Austin William Gress

Austin William Gress, age 26 of Union died July 1, 2022 in Lincoln. Austin was born April 22, 1996 in Nebraska City. He was raised in Union and graduated from Conestoga High School in 2015. Austin worked in construction and loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed sports, camping, traveling, fishing, hunting, and spending time in the great outdoors. Austin was preceded in death by his mother, ReDeana (Gress) Ruby and his grandfathers, Robert Gress and Jeff Ruby. Survivors include his parents, Jeffrey Ruby and Laura Hill of Union; children, Brayden and Everlee; siblings, Damen Ruby of Union, Azaria Ruby of Union, Lily Barton of Nebraska City, Nicole Howell of Union, Justin Burns of Trinidad, CO, Ellie Christiansen of Gretna; grandmothers, Connie Gress of Nebraska City and Donna Ruby of Union; numerous aunts, uncles, many other relatives and friends.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE

