Plans, concept of new Beatrice prekindergarten to fifth grade facility revealed

Austin William Gress, age 26 of Union died July 1, 2022 in Lincoln. Austin was born April 22, 1996 in Nebraska City. He was raised in Union and graduated from Conestoga High School in 2015. Austin worked in construction and loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed sports, camping, traveling, fishing, hunting, and spending time in the great outdoors. Austin was preceded in death by his mother, ReDeana (Gress) Ruby and his grandfathers, Robert Gress and Jeff Ruby. Survivors include his parents, Jeffrey Ruby and Laura Hill of Union; children, Brayden and Everlee; siblings, Damen Ruby of Union, Azaria Ruby of Union, Lily Barton of Nebraska City, Nicole Howell of Union, Justin Burns of Trinidad, CO, Ellie Christiansen of Gretna; grandmothers, Connie Gress of Nebraska City and Donna Ruby of Union; numerous aunts, uncles, many other relatives and friends.
