Plans, concept of new Beatrice prekindergarten to fifth grade facility revealed

Clyde C. Stoll, 96, passed away on July 11, 2022, at his home in Nebraska City surrounded by his daughters and family. Clyde Chester Stoll was born on May 9, 1926, in Dunbar, Nebraska to Joseph William and Ruth Esther (Willliams) Stoll. Upon graduation from Nebraska City High School, Clyde was drafted in the Navy where he fought in the Pacific Campaign upon the USS AMMEN. Honorably discharged, Clyde hitchhiked upon dirt roads from Kansas City back to Nebraska City after war’s end.

NEBRASKA CITY, NE ・ 22 HOURS AGO