The Spring Hill Police Department is rolling out a new mass notification system for reaching residents and local businesses. Spring Hill has opted into a contract with Rochester, New York-based Asher Group to establish the new system. The contract costs the city $9,800 per year and stands to be potentially renewed after three years. An opt-out clause therein allows either the city or Asher Group to cancel the remainder of the contract after the first year.

SPRING HILL, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO