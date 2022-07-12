Brick by brick, KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home is coming to life
KTBS
2 days ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The tireless work continues at the site of the latest KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home in Bossier City. A recent check of the home shows things are coming together nicely. Beautiful white brick is up...
Shreveport, La. -- The EMS Memorial Procession made a stop in Shreveport Tuesday as it heads to Arlington, Va. Organizers reflected on the sacrifice of 72 EMS workers who have died in the line of duty. The event was held at Metro Aviation. The multi-state procession leads up to a...
SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3 has opened the Disaster Relief Fund for children in Uvalde, Texas to purchase school supplies. There are accounts set up at Community Bank of Louisiana. Just make your check out to the KTBS Disaster Relief Fund. For those in East Texas, you can donate to...
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A unusual new trend in jewelry is now available in East Texas. It’s called ‘permanent jewelry’, and it’s becoming popular across the country, And now being offered by a Longview businesswoman. They’re called forever bracelets, a trend that began popping up on...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport community is remembering 51-year-old Elvis Edwards. He drowned after falling off a jet ski on Cross Lake when his lifejacket didn’t deploy. Leaders at the New Birth Baptist Church say Edwards was a dedicated member of the congregation. “The loss of him for...
HOMER, La. - We're gassing up for another road trip. We're headed east to Homer in Claiborne Parish for our next KTBS 3 Community Caravan. We'll be there the week of July 18 and Rick Rowe will be highlighting what makes the area so special. Lunch will be served up...
Free is our favorite four-letter word and since it's National French Fry Day, several local restaurants throughout Shreveport-Bossier City are giving away free french fries!. According to the experts at NationalDayCalendar.com, the phrase 'french fried potatoes' was first in print in English in 1856. It appeared in Cookery for Maids of All Work written by Eliza Warren. Believe it or not, if you follow the link for the book, you can still buy it on Amazon! Since then, I think we can all agree, that French fries pretty much took over the world!
SHREVEPORT, La. – There’s still been no information on the whereabouts of four Shreveport residents reported missing over the past few months. And Shreveport police are asking for the public’s help in finding them. SPD recently posted information about the three missing women and one man on its Facebook to get the word out again. One of the four has been missing for almost a year.
Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a $36 million firm-fixed-price task order under a multiple award construction contract, June 30, to RQ Construction, LLC, from Carlsbad, California, for entrance road and gate complex located at Barksdale Air Force Base (AFB), Louisiana. Barksdale AFB currently has three entrances to...
SHREVEPORT, La. - Storms Wednesday evening across the ArkLaTex brought some much needed rainfall to the area, but also caused some problems. Thousands were left without power when trees brought down power lines. A number of roadways were even left impassable. As of 6 a.m. Thursday, SWEPCO was reporting a...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With the rising prices of just about everything, winning the lottery would solve a lot of those financial burdens. You still have a chance to be a millionaire by the end of the week, since no one won the Mega Millions Jackpot drawing on Tuesday, July 13. The wining total climbed to $480 million, with a cash option of $267 million.
SHREVEPORT, La. - The temperatures are rising and so are energy bills across the ArkLaTex. Some of the reasons are obvious; others might be a surprise to some of us. When we have these hot days, we expect are bills to go up because we're using our air conditioning more than usual. But this year it's been even worse with triple digit temperatures across the area regularly.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating the drowning of a Shreveport man at Cross Lake Sunday, whose life jacket reportedly did not properly deploy. The Shreveport Fire Department confirmed that 51-year-old Elvis Earl Edwards and a woman were riding on a jet...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Votes scheduled for Tuesday’s City Council meeting over two ordinances affecting Shreveport bars and businesses did not pass. Multiple owners of bars and liquor stores spoke out against the ordinances. Councilman Jerry Bowman pulled his ordinance that would have required bars outside of downtown to close earlier.
SHREVEPORT, La. - Rick Rowe is all about keeping his cool these days. This morning for his Tasty Tuesday segment, he visited Counter Culture where he found some refreshing treats that are perfect for a hot summer day. About Counter Culture. In 1977, two young, ambitious college girls opened the...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - During the summer season, emergency room visits increase across the country. That influx of patients means you might need to have more patience as you wait to be seen. A viewer, Clydell Jefferson, reached out to KSLA with this question. He claims Ochsner Health System is...
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Another round of talks over a liquor law is on the table for next week. That's after the city council failed to repeal a 1994 ordinance that now threatens to shut down dozens of stores. Councilman Grayson Boucher will chair a Public Safety Committee meeting next Wednesday...
SHREVEPORT, La. - A passing weather disturbance and a weak cold front helped tap into a very hot and humid atmosphere to make scattered thunderstorms during Wednesday afternoon and evening. Some of the storms became severe with damaging winds and hail. Over 12,000 were without power late Wednesday evening. According...
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Summer is in full swing but soon it'll be time to return to the classroom which means it is not too early to start getting ready. Parents do not fret because there is a local initiative looking to take those worries away. Love Does Ministry is...
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Shreveport Police Department K-9 Unit was joined by Caddo sheriff's deputies and other supporters Tuesday in saying goodbye to retired K-9 Officer Shadow. Shadow served the community for nearly eight years in narcotics and criminal apprehension with his handler, Cpl. Andrew Presley, before retiring due to...
