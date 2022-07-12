Brick by brick, KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home is coming to life

Free is our favorite four-letter word and since it's National French Fry Day, several local restaurants throughout Shreveport-Bossier City are giving away free french fries!. According to the experts at NationalDayCalendar.com, the phrase 'french fried potatoes' was first in print in English in 1856. It appeared in Cookery for Maids of All Work written by Eliza Warren. Believe it or not, if you follow the link for the book, you can still buy it on Amazon! Since then, I think we can all agree, that French fries pretty much took over the world!

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO