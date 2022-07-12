ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Brick by brick, KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home is coming to life

KTBS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSSIER CITY, La. - The tireless work continues at the site of the latest KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home in Bossier City. A recent check of the home shows things are coming together nicely. Beautiful white brick is up...

www.ktbs.com

point2homes.com

105 E Egan St., Shreveport, LA 71101

Application fee: $35. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Located south of Downtown Shreveport and Bossier City, Egan Arms Apartments is conveniently located near the Red River. Providing convenient access to Interstates 49 and 20, the community boasts a fantastic location for those seeking an easy commute to nearby city attractions and businesses. Shreveport and Bossier City provide a variety of dining, casinos, art exhibits, and local breweries.In Shreveport, you'll enjoy the Betty Virginia Park, a local favorite for scenic trails and peaceful picnics. Many local eateries delight residents with a menu of diverse cuisine. From authentic French cafes to tasty Mexican cantinas, restaurants in Highland/Stoner Hill are sure to accommodate every palate. The city is lively at night with buzzing beer gardens, local restaurants, bars, and pool halls. We look forward to welcoming you home to Egan Arms!
KTBS

EMS Memorial Procession rolls through Shreveport

Shreveport, La. -- The EMS Memorial Procession made a stop in Shreveport Tuesday as it heads to Arlington, Va. Organizers reflected on the sacrifice of 72 EMS workers who have died in the line of duty. The event was held at Metro Aviation. The multi-state procession leads up to a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Local drive underway to purchase school supplies for Uvalde children

SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3 has opened the Disaster Relief Fund for children in Uvalde, Texas to purchase school supplies. There are accounts set up at Community Bank of Louisiana. Just make your check out to the KTBS Disaster Relief Fund. For those in East Texas, you can donate to...
UVALDE, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: ‘Permanent jewelry’ trend makes way to East Texas

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A unusual new trend in jewelry is now available in East Texas. It’s called ‘permanent jewelry’, and it’s becoming popular across the country, And now being offered by a Longview businesswoman. They’re called forever bracelets, a trend that began popping up on...
LONGVIEW, TX
Bossier City, LA
Bossier City, LA
Bossier City, LA
Bossier City, LA
KTBS

KTBS 3 Community Caravan heading to Claiborne Parish

HOMER, La. - We're gassing up for another road trip. We're headed east to Homer in Claiborne Parish for our next KTBS 3 Community Caravan. We'll be there the week of July 18 and Rick Rowe will be highlighting what makes the area so special. Lunch will be served up...
CLAIBORNE PARISH, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Here’s Where You Can Get Free French Fries Today in Shreveport

Free is our favorite four-letter word and since it's National French Fry Day, several local restaurants throughout Shreveport-Bossier City are giving away free french fries!. According to the experts at NationalDayCalendar.com, the phrase 'french fried potatoes' was first in print in English in 1856. It appeared in Cookery for Maids of All Work written by Eliza Warren. Believe it or not, if you follow the link for the book, you can still buy it on Amazon! Since then, I think we can all agree, that French fries pretty much took over the world!
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Missing in Shreveport. Have you seen them?

SHREVEPORT, La. – There’s still been no information on the whereabouts of four Shreveport residents reported missing over the past few months. And Shreveport police are asking for the public’s help in finding them. SPD recently posted information about the three missing women and one man on its Facebook to get the word out again. One of the four has been missing for almost a year.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bizmagsb.com

Barksdale AFB to get new entrance road and get complex

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a $36 million firm-fixed-price task order under a multiple award construction contract, June 30, to RQ Construction, LLC, from Carlsbad, California, for entrance road and gate complex located at Barksdale Air Force Base (AFB), Louisiana. Barksdale AFB currently has three entrances to...
KSLA

What should you do if you win the lottery?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With the rising prices of just about everything, winning the lottery would solve a lot of those financial burdens. You still have a chance to be a millionaire by the end of the week, since no one won the Mega Millions Jackpot drawing on Tuesday, July 13. The wining total climbed to $480 million, with a cash option of $267 million.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Higher temps draining consumers' wallets

SHREVEPORT, La. - The temperatures are rising and so are energy bills across the ArkLaTex. Some of the reasons are obvious; others might be a surprise to some of us. When we have these hot days, we expect are bills to go up because we're using our air conditioning more than usual. But this year it's been even worse with triple digit temperatures across the area regularly.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport City Council decides on liquor sales and bar hours

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Votes scheduled for Tuesday’s City Council meeting over two ordinances affecting Shreveport bars and businesses did not pass. Multiple owners of bars and liquor stores spoke out against the ordinances. Councilman Jerry Bowman pulled his ordinance that would have required bars outside of downtown to close earlier.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Tasty Tuesday: Counter Culture

SHREVEPORT, La. - Rick Rowe is all about keeping his cool these days. This morning for his Tasty Tuesday segment, he visited Counter Culture where he found some refreshing treats that are perfect for a hot summer day. About Counter Culture. In 1977, two young, ambitious college girls opened the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

GETTING ANSWERS: Why are ER wait times so long right now?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - During the summer season, emergency room visits increase across the country. That influx of patients means you might need to have more patience as you wait to be seen. A viewer, Clydell Jefferson, reached out to KSLA with this question. He claims Ochsner Health System is...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Afternoon and evening storms

SHREVEPORT, La. - A passing weather disturbance and a weak cold front helped tap into a very hot and humid atmosphere to make scattered thunderstorms during Wednesday afternoon and evening. Some of the storms became severe with damaging winds and hail. Over 12,000 were without power late Wednesday evening. According...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Officers, friends join to say goodbye to SPD K-9 Shadow

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Shreveport Police Department K-9 Unit was joined by Caddo sheriff's deputies and other supporters Tuesday in saying goodbye to retired K-9 Officer Shadow. Shadow served the community for nearly eight years in narcotics and criminal apprehension with his handler, Cpl. Andrew Presley, before retiring due to...
SHREVEPORT, LA

