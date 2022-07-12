The Return to Office Is Squeezing Landlords

Sam Zell, the billionaire made famous by his real estate deals, said that central bank actions to flood the market with money in recent years are coming back to bite the economy. He urged Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to raise rates by as much as 75 basis points and...
Inflation continued to heat up in June, hitting a fresh pandemic peak that keeps the Federal Reserve geared for another big interest-rate hike later this month, economists project. The consumer price index probably increased 8.8% from a year earlier, marking the largest jump since 1981, according to the median forecast...
Home purchasing and property values hit an all-time high in 2022, making the dream of owning a house or a bit of land for oneself all the more difficult for many Americans. As a result, renting/leasing has also become an extremely difficult prospect for people as they are unable to find affordable places to live, with landlords raising the rent as much as they can even for long-term tenants to capitalize on the current state of the housing market.
Congress is once again hashing out a reconciliation spending package after previous failed attempts. However, a surtax on millionaires seems to be knocked out of consideration. Some millionaires are calling on Congress to tax them more in the new package.
The housing crisis in the United States has reached new levels of absurdity as it was more affordable to purchase a home during the Great Depression than it is today. The COVID-19 pandemic saw a striking surge in property values all across the country, which, combined with supply chain issues made building, renovating, and moving into new homes prohibitively expensive.
Bill Bengen is one of the most influential figures in the financial planning industry. Based on the history of the capital markets since 1926, his research found that retirees could safely spend approximately 4% of their retirement nest egg over any 30-year period. These findings were based on a number of assumptions, including a portfolio investment mix of 55% large-cap U.S. stocks and 45% intermediate-term U.S. Treasury bonds.
A lot of planning goes into a successful retirement strategy. In addition to saving enough to fund your retirement, you'll have to consider things like medical and long-term care planning, where you...
July 7 (UPI) -- Senate Democrats have agreed to close a tax loophole for rich people to raise money to save Medicare from going bankrupt. The lawmakers plan to close the loophole for individuals earning $400,000 or more a year, which allowed them to avoid a 3.8% tax on some income from pass-through businesses, sources told NBC News and Business Insider.
David Bach is a financial expert, co-founder of AE Wealth Management and author of 10 New York Times bestsellers, including "The Automatic Millionaire," which spent 31 weeks on the list. He is one of...
Contributing to a 401(k) is an important part of saving up for retirement for many people in the U.S. Typically, you won’t withdraw funds from your 401(k) until you reach the age of 59½, which means these employer-sponsored retirement accounts have years, often decades, to grow in value.
Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said a hot inflation report for June suggested officials should raise rates by at least 75 basis points later this month, but she declined to spell out if she would favor going even bigger. “Certainty the inflation report suggests that there’s no...
Other than Social Security or pensions, an annuity is the only financial product that can guarantee lifetime income. If you want to secure future income with an annuity, you have three main choices. Each can be appropriate for nonqualified (taxable) accounts as well as IRAs and Roth IRAs. Each has its pros and cons.
At the start of the year, the issue affecting markets the most was the Federal Reserve’s reluctance to acknowledge the problem of faster inflation. That changed recently when Chair Jerome Powell accepted the need to make fighting inflation priority number one. Although the markets breathed a sigh of relief, what wasn’t acknowledged was the cost of this policy.
Bill Ackman’s decision to return $4 billion to investors rather than pursue a suboptimal SPAC deal shows admirable restraint. But it’s unlikely to mollify the punters who piled into his Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (known to most as PSTH). Not only did he fail to pull off an attractive merger but amateur investors got burned speculating in PSTH securities hoping he would. Ackman’s offering them a consolation prize: it’s just not clear yet how viable and valuable that gift is.
