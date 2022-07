White Rabbit Pizza, a U.K. brand of ready-made pizza and calzone products, was hit with a recall dated May 25, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) announced. The pizzas in question were all marketed as vegan, but it was discovered it featured milk as an unexpected ingredient. The contamination would be dangerous for those with a sensitivity or allergy to milk if they consume the product. It would also be harmful to those who with vegan diets, avoiding dairy products.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 25 DAYS AGO