ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Hispanic journalists’ organization responds to Jill Biden: ‘We are not tacos’

By Chloe Folmar, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9JfL_0gciuEur00

( The Hill ) — The National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) responded on Monday to a much-criticized comment by first lady Jill Biden calling the Latino community “as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio,” saying that the remark was culturally inappropriate.

“We are not tacos,” wrote the NAHJ in a statement criticizing Biden .

“NAHJ encourages Dr. Biden and her speech writing team to take the time in the future to better understand the complexities of our people and communities,” the group added.

Biden made the remark earlier Monday at the 2022 UnidosUS Annual Conference held in Texas, where she spoke on the Hispanic “Quest for Equity.”

In her speech, Biden said that “the diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength.”

Doomsday political scenario takes shape for Democrats

The NAHJ responded that “using breakfast tacos to try to demonstrate the uniqueness of Latinos in San Antonio demonstrates a lack of cultural knowledge and sensitivity to the diversity of Latinos in the region.”

The statement continued: “Our heritage as Latinos is shaped by a variety of diasporas, cultures and food traditions, and should not be reduced to a stereotype.”

A number of conservative figures responded to Biden’s comments, criticizing her speech and claiming that reactions to the remarks would have been stronger if she were on the right of the political spectrum.

“Imagine the regime media meltdown if a conservative called Hispanics ‘breakfast tacos’ like Dr. Jill Biden did at the Latinx Luncheon today. Democringe,” wrote Christina Pushaw, press secretary for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

“No wonder Hispanics are fleeing the Democratic Party!” wrote Republican Rep. Andy Biggs (Ariz.).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, TX
Local
Texas Society
State
Florida State
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Society
San Antonio, TX
Government
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
POLITICO

A spokesperson for Donald Trump is hitting back at an explosive claim made by Liz Cheney at the end of the Jan. 6 select panel's hearing.

Cheney said Donald Trump attempted to contact an unnamed witness and the panel passed the info to the Justice Department. What happened: Taylor Budowich, the director of communications for former President Donald Trump, pushed back on an explosive claim made by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) near the end of Tuesday's hearing on the Jan. 6 attack — that President Donald Trump attempted to contact a witness in the ongoing investigation.
POTUS
NBC News

Lindsey Graham's Georgia subpoena defense is disturbing. Trump would be proud.

Last week, a special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, issued subpoenas to Sen. Lindsey Graham, Rudy Giuliani and several others seeking their testimony. The grand jury decided these individuals may have evidence relevant to its criminal investigation into whether there was interference by former President Donald Trump and others with the 2020 presidential votes in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Andy Biggs
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Hispanics#Democrats#Politics Federal#Racism#Politics Whitehouse#Nahj#Latinos
The Independent

Ex-House member who resigned files for bankruptcy

Former California congresswoman Katie Hill, who was ordered to pay attorneys’ fees to a British tabloid and two conservative journalists she sued after the publication of intimate photos without her consent, has filed for bankruptcy protection. If successful, the move could allow Hill to avoid paying about $220,000 in fees to the defendants, the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday. The Democrat who briefly represented a district north of Los Angeles had accused multiple parties in a revenge-porn lawsuit of violating the law by publishing or distributing the compromising photos. The lawsuit was thrown out and a judge later rendered...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MyChamplainValley.com

Vermont man charged with killing mother seeks release

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The man charged with killing his mother at sea in a plot to inherit millions of dollars has asked a federal court Wednesday to authorize his release from custody pending trial. The attorneys for Nathan Carman filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Burlington...
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
641K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy