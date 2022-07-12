Pasco man uses DoorDash to stalk ex-girlfriend, U-Haul to damage property: deputies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Port Richey man allegedly used the food service app DoorDash to stalk his ex-girlfriend before showing up at a home she was staying at, and causing $1,000 in damage, according to an affidavit.

Deputies said Michael Seitz went to the home where she stored her belongings in the early hours of July 10, when she wasn’t there. He started taking her clothes, a purse and other valuables costing $500 in total. He called her 25 times and sent her 80 messages on Facebook, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said the woman told him to leave her alone and turned off locating sharing on her cell phone.

But Seitz was able to find her location through the DoorDash app. It’s unclear how he was able to access her account, but he saw the last address her food was delivered to, the report said. He left voice messages on her Facebook account, and said he knew where she was, and threatened to burn the house down, as well the homes of several of her family members, according to the affidavit.

He loaded her stolen belongings into a U-Haul truck, sent her a photo of the vehicle and told her he was on his way to pick her up. He went to where she was staying, took a picture of the home and sent it to her, the report said.

“Get out here b4 [sic] I turn the block n’ ram this U-Haul through the house,” he told the woman, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said Seitz was seen on surveillance video driving up and down the road several times. He eventually rammed the U-Haul into a basketball hoop and mailbox. Then the hoop hit a parked vehicle.

Deputies said he caused an estimated $1,000 worth of damage.

Seitz fled the scene and was later located and arrested on charges of aggravated stalking (domestic), grand theft (from dwelling or curtilage, $100 to $750) and criminal mischief over $1,000.

He was being held at the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center, the affidavit said.

Online jail records show Seitz has two previous arrests on misdemeanor charges in Pasco County.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office provided the following cyber safety tips for citizens to stay safe online:

Never give out identifying or personal information online.

Do not share account usernames, passwords, apps or locations with friends or family. Use individual accounts for safety.

Do not click links or accept requests online from people you do not know.

When meeting people you met online, do so in a public, populated and well lit area.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.