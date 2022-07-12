ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Pasco man uses DoorDash to stalk ex-girlfriend, U-Haul to damage property: deputies

By Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tmKkU_0gciuC9P00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Port Richey man allegedly used the food service app DoorDash to stalk his ex-girlfriend before showing up at a home she was staying at, and causing $1,000 in damage, according to an affidavit.

Deputies said Michael Seitz went to the home where she stored her belongings in the early hours of July 10, when she wasn’t there. He started taking her clothes, a purse and other valuables costing $500 in total. He called her 25 times and sent her 80 messages on Facebook, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said the woman told him to leave her alone and turned off locating sharing on her cell phone.

TradeWinds Island Resort evacuated after fire; 3 hurt

But Seitz was able to find her location through the DoorDash app. It’s unclear how he was able to access her account, but he saw the last address her food was delivered to, the report said. He left voice messages on her Facebook account, and said he knew where she was, and threatened to burn the house down, as well the homes of several of her family members, according to the affidavit.

He loaded her stolen belongings into a U-Haul truck, sent her a photo of the vehicle and told her he was on his way to pick her up. He went to where she was staying, took a picture of the home and sent it to her, the report said.

“Get out here b4 [sic] I turn the block n’ ram this U-Haul through the house,” he told the woman, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said Seitz was seen on surveillance video driving up and down the road several times. He eventually rammed the U-Haul into a basketball hoop and mailbox. Then the hoop hit a parked vehicle.

Deputies said he caused an estimated $1,000 worth of damage.

‘Aggressive 10-foot-plus alligator’ closed Florida park for a day

Seitz fled the scene and was later located and arrested on charges of aggravated stalking (domestic), grand theft (from dwelling or curtilage, $100 to $750) and criminal mischief over $1,000.

He was being held at the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center, the affidavit said.

Online jail records show Seitz has two previous arrests on misdemeanor charges in Pasco County.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office provided the following cyber safety tips for citizens to stay safe online:

  • Never give out identifying or personal information online.
  • Do not share account usernames, passwords, apps or locations with friends or family. Use individual accounts for safety.
  • Do not click links or accept requests online from people you do not know.
  • When meeting people you met online, do so in a public, populated and well lit area.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 7

Related
WFLA

Man places skimmer on ATM in Haines City

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Haines City Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly installed a skimmer on a gas station ATM. According to a Facebook post from the Haines City Police Department, the skimmer was placed on the machine on July 10 just before 10 a.m.
HAINES CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Richey, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Pasco County, FL
City
Port Richey, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WFLA

Tampa police search for missing endangered man

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is looking for a missing endangered man who has been missing since Tuesday. Police said Hiro Verdecia left home on Iowa Avenue around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday. According to the department, Verdecia’s family is concerned for his safety. He was last...
TAMPA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Hernando man, 18, arrested for planning, participating in shooting over $200 debt

Local law enforcement officers apprehended an 18-year-old Hernando man for allegedly planning and participating in a shooting targeting an Inverness resident who owed him $200. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities arrested Jesse Gary Norris Boesch July 8 on a warrant charging him with attempted premeditated murder and shooting into an...
HERNANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U Haul#Stalking
WFLA

91-year-old Largo man last seen weeks ago, police say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 91-year-old Largo man was reported missing weeks after authorities said he left his wife a note that said he “wanted to travel and take care of a few things.”. According to Largo police, 91-year-old Gene Curry left his home in Largo on...
LARGO, FL
thegabber.com

Man Found Murdered in Pinellas Park

Pinellas Park police are investigating the death of a man found inside an abandoned house near Park Boulevard and 60th Street North. The Pinellas Park Police Department discovered the dead man at 12:15 p.m. on July 13. That is a busy stretch of Park Boulevard east of 66th Street, with...
PINELLAS PARK, FL
WFLA

Police investigate homicide near Tampa dock

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police said Friday they are investigating a homicide near a lake dock. TPD said they were called to the dock near Hampton Lake Drive early Thursday morning for a report of a “male down.” When they arrived, they found a man dead with upper body trauma.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
10 Tampa Bay

Man found dead near Tampa neighborhood lake dock

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are investigating after finding a man dead near a neighborhood lake dock early Thursday morning. Officers responded around 7:16 a.m. to an area off of Hampton Lake Drive on reports of a man down near the dock. Once police and crews from Tampa Fire Rescue were on scene, they reportedly found a man in his mid-40s dead with upper body trauma.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Burglar shot while breaking into Largo home, police say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man acting in an “erratic and paranoid” manner was shot early Wednesday morning as he broke into a Largo home, according to the Largo Police Department. Authorities said 29-year-old Jeffrey Smith forced his way into the home of a Largo resident...
LARGO, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Family holds fundraiser for 12-year-old crash survivor

BARTOW, Fla. — The loved ones of 12-year-old Jasmin Cervantes-Garcia held a fundraiser on Friday afternoon to help pay for her medical bills. Jasmin is the only survivor of a horrible car crash that killed her parents and grandparents late last month in Mexico. This week, she was flown back home to Tampa and taken to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital for further care.
BARTOW, FL
WFLA

WFLA

75K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy