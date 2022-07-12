Business: Here is where to find a Central Grocery muffuletta

Photo credit Getty

For locals and tourists alike, a muffuletta from Central Grocery is on the list of must-have food items in town. Central Grocery remains closed after its building suffered catastrophic damage from Hurricane Ida last summer.

But, a network of local stores has sprouted up to meet demand. If you're looking for Central Grocery's authentic sandwich of Italian meats, cheeses, and olive salad, it's partnered to sell muffulettas through its neighbor on Decatur Street — Sidney's Wine Cellar — and Zuppardo's supermarket in Metairie.

That week-long lockdown to stem a COVID surge in the Asian gambling hub of Macau continues to drag down casino-industry stocks here at home. Two big Macau operators -- Wynn Resorts and Las Vegas Sands -- are both trading about 2-percent lower after big losses yesterday.